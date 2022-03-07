Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Dua Lipa, Black Pumas, and David Spade

Plus, St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

BY // 03.07.22
Dua Lipa Dallas this weekend

See Dua Lipa perform at American Airlines Center this weekend. (Courtesy)

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dallas begin this Saturday, March 12. You can find our full guide to the holiday here, which includes the return of the Dallas Mavs Parade and Festival after a two-year hiatus. But if you’re looking to go beyond green beer, we’ve rounded up some other fun things to do this weekend.

Dua Lipa

On her Future Nostalgia Tour, English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa will stop at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Caroline Polacheck and Lolo Zouaï will perform as openers to the pop star known for hits like “Levitating” and “Cold Heart.” Tickets are available here.

 

Black Pumas Dallas this weekend
Austin-based band Black Pumas performs at The Factory this Saturday night.

Black Pumas

American psychedelic soul band Black Pumas will be stopping at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Saturday night. The Austin-based band is led by singer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada. The group is known for hits like “Colors” and “OCT 33.” Get your tickets here.

 

Cody Johnson Dallas This weekend
Country singer Cody Johnson will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion this weekend. (Courtesy)

Cody Johnson

Country singer Cody Johnson performs at Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 7 pm. The Texas-native is known for songs like “‘Til You Can’t,” “Dear Rodeo,” and “On My Way to You.” You can still find tickets here.

David Spade Dallas this weekend
Comedian David Spade performs at Majestic Theatre this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

David Spade

If you’re a Grown Ups or Joe Dirt fan, now is your opportunity to see David Spade in person. The stand-up comedian will perform at Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 7 pm on his Catch Me Inside tour. Purchase tickets here.

 

Dallas Museum of Art this weekend
Opening this weekend at Dallas Museum of Art, “Spirit Lodge” is the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississippian peoples.

Spirit Lodge

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro is opening on March 13 at the Dallas Museum of Art. It’ll be the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississippian peoples. Bringing together nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works, the exhibit is the first of its kind.

