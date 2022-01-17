The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend (And Next Week!) — Elton John Is Coming to Town

From an iconic English singer’s farewell tour to musicals and comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and early next week).

Elton John

Extend your weekend until Tuesday night with Elton John’s performance at American Airlines Center. On his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John will perform two shows in Dallas: January 25 and 26 at 8 pm. The show was originally scheduled for June 2020, but the English icon will finally be coming to town next week. As the show’s title suggests, this will be the singer’s final tour, so get your tickets now.

This Friday night, The War on Drugs performs at Toyota Music Factory.

The War On Drugs

Head to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Friday night to catch indie rock band The War On Drugs. Founded in Philadelphia in 2005, the band is known for hits like “Holding On” and “Under the Pressure.” The group now consists of Adam Granduciel, David Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Jon Natchez, Anthony LaMarca, and Eliza Hardy Jones. Tickets are available here.

Don’t miss “Hadestown” the musical while it’s in town this month. (Courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals)

Hadestown

Beginning this week and going through January 30, Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown will be performing at Winspear Opera House. The 2020 Grammy Award-winner for Best Musical Theater Album tells the story of two intertwined mythic tales. One of Orpheus and Eurydice, and the other of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Don’t miss the 2019 Best Musical from singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin while it’s in town. Get your tickets here.

Comedian Heather McMahan performs at Majestic Theatre this weekend.

Heather McMahan

Comedian and actor Heather McMahan is heading to Dallas’ Majestic Theatre this weekend on her “Farewell Tour.” Recently seen in the new Netflix film Love Hard, McMahan will be performing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. The stand-up comedian also co-created the upcoming Peacock show, Good Grief, currently in development. Tickets are available for her stint at the Majestic here.

Catch Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at AAC this weekend.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Remember Fluffy? The stand-up comedian is back on tour at American Airlines Center this Saturday at 8 pm. Most recently, Iglesias’ special One Show Fits All debuted on Netflix in 2019. Before that, he had five other specials on Comedy Central and more platforms. His first TV special, Hot and Fluffy came out in 2007. Tickets are available here.