How Dallas Women Do It — Ivy Awino, AKA DJ Poizon Ivy

Ivy Awino, known to thousands of Instagram followers and sports fans as DJ Poizon Ivy, knew that music was part of her DNA from a very young age. One cross-global move from Kenya and a developed penchant for basketball later, Ivy now graces airwaves and Mavs games as the Dallas Mavericks’ team DJ — and the NBA’s second-ever female team DJ. When she’s not in the AAC, you can find Awino raising her daughter, serving Dallas nonprofits, and producing music across the world.

DJ Poizon Ivy talks with PaperCity about everything from her favorite Dallas cinnamon rolls to her musical journey to the NBA.

PaperCity: How did you get started as a DJ?

Ivy Awino: I always say that my career story is pretty much fate and faith — that summarizes my trajectory. I was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, so the phrase “by the way of Dallas” means a lot to me. Literally, I’m from Nairobi, by way of Dallas. I grew up around music and sports my whole life in one capacity or the other. I moved to American when I was 9-years-old and was a Mavs ball girl from the age of 12. So, this is like the second coming of Ivy!

I went to Marquette and majored in corporate communications with a minor in advertising. I formerly worked at K104.5 as part of their mix show squad, so I had an opportunity to bless the airwaves in Dallas for two to three years before I stepped down. I’m really blessed to be able to do this thing called making music and having fun and entertaining and blessing people, and calling it a job.

My career goal from my youth was to be the first female commissioner of the NBA, and here I am — completely on the opposite side of that, but still in the league. In college, I connected with former Dallas Wings and current Phoenix Mercury player Skylar Diggins-Smith, and toured with her as her official DJ for basketball camps for a while. That led me to become the DJ for the Dallas Wings their inaugural season here in Dallas, which also happened to be the 20th anniversary of the WNBA, which was really special — especially being the mother to a young girl and being a woman in a male-dominated space. It felt like a really great place for me to start.

Through relationships and word of mouth in this space, I found out the Mavs were looking for a DJ. I got connected with the right people and got an opportunity to interview, and here we are six years later. I’ve been super blessed to be able to serve in this capacity as the second female DJ in the NBA, the first-ever for the Mavs, and the first-ever Black woman DJ in the NBA.

PC: What has your journey with the Mavs looked like?

IA: When I started, I set five goals. The first? To make it through season one.

The second was to work with the league in their premier capacity — I am a three-time NBA All Star DJ and have sound directed NBA All Star in some of the biggest basketball markets, so all is well there. I have been super fortunate to produce games around the world.

For goal three, it was always really important for me to tie it back to Africa and give kids hope and opportunity. I feel like this is what I was really born to do. I’ve been able to use basketball and music to go back home. I programmed the NBA Africa game back in 2018 — there’s been a lot of synergy there. I spent a month in Kigali this past year sound directing the launch of the Basketball Africa League, which was huge! To be able to be there and see it and be a huge part of it was huge.

Goal four happened when I got a chance to work with Team USA this year, and goal five is to be around when the Mavs win a championship — so we’re still working on that!

PC: What does your day-to-day look like?

IA: My most important job in life is one that is called “mom.” I have an 9-year-old bundle of joy called Kyani, and I try to get up fairly early, 6 to 6:30 am, and reserve that early morning time for me. Whether it’s going out on the hammock on my balcony and watching the sunrise or soaking up some meditation time or prayer time. It gets hectic as soon as Yani wakes up and we do her morning routine. I get her to school by 8 am and then sit on calls or do admin work throughout the day, but none of my days look the same to be honest.

A few constants in my life are being at the gym from noon to 1 pm and spending a whole lot of time listening to music (that’s where I collect records for the arena or research!). I really feel the need to be hands-on. I pick Yani up, run her to extracurricular activities (I think mom is synonymous with glorified chauffeur), and get her home and ready for bed on the nights that I am home.

On the nights I have a gig, I really thank God for my support system — my mother, my grandmother, and my family — it’s the only way I can do this and stay sane, honestly. They step in. Game days are completely different, but that’s pretty much me. I’m a homebody.

PC: How do you prioritize your own mental and physical health?

IA: I understand that nobody’s well if I’m not well. I overly nourish myself just to make sure everybody has enough and there’s enough left for me. I’ve learned the power of saying no. FOMO is not a thing in my mind, because if I consciously choose not to be present somewhere, it’s because my presence was being demanded and ultimately valued elsewhere. I try not to live in that space!

But, on the flip side, I’m a Gemini and exist in complete duality. I allow myself to have fun! I allow myself to go to Jeni’s for late-night ice cream if I want to, or La La Land for coffee, or just hang out at Sneaker Politics because it’s good for my mental health. Lately, I’ve been very much about spending time outdoors and giving back.

PC: What philanthropic organizations are close to your heart?

Finding the time to serve the community and help great organizations is so important. In the past year, I served as the corporate social responsibility manager for the Mavs and Mavs Take Action!.

PC: What advice would you give to Dallas women?

IA: You cannot work when your emotional budget is in debt. We budget our finances and time, and we need to learn how to budget our emotions, too. That’s one area where, if you’re in the red, you’re not functional. Avoid that at all costs.

We’re going through an extremely tough time in society right now, and we need to be able to correctly identify how we’re feeling. We need to be able to say “I feel sad” or “I feel angry” or “I feel anxious,” because that’s what helps you clearly identify what your next step is. As we’re seeing civil unrest and different legislations being put into play, you have to identify how you feel, because the best thing that comes out of that is, “What can I do about it?”

OK, let’s have a little fun…

PC: What’s your go-to Dallas coffee order?

IA: The cold brew lemonade at The Salty Donut in Bishop Arts.

PC: What are your favorite local wellness spots?

IA: When it comes to working out, I’m fortunate enough to work with a personal trainer at home, so that helps. I love Rise Nation! I spend some time at Shine Hot Pilates in Walnut Hill and at Ritual One yoga. I love the opportunity to support women-owned businesses and try to support locally-owned small businesses every chance I get. I’m on a big fitness kick right now, so a lot of my self-care is spent at gyms! I love Journey Fit and SandersFit — and Brenda Austin at Now and Zen Bodyworks.

On the beauty front, I take my daughter to MiniLuxe and absolutely love it. They’re straightforward and cute, and my little girl goes with me all the time! There’s also a slew of makeup artists I love in Dallas.

PC: What’s your favorite hidden gem in Dallas?

IA: It’s between Kessler Baking Studio and CocoAndré Chocolatier and Horchateria. The stories behind both businesses are so unique, and the owners are also just phenomenal members of the Dallas community.

I’m obsessed with sweet things, and I balance out my working out with eating. Kessler Baking Studio’s cinnamon rolls are only available on Saturdays, and you have to order them online in the middle of the week, but they are life changing.