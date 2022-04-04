The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Charli XCX

From big rap concerts to a reggae festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Snoop Dogg will perform in Dallas this weekend on his Kings of The West tour with Ice Cube. (Courtesy of LiveNation)

Kings of The West with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 7 pm on their Kings of The West tour. The two rappers will stop by Dallas’ Fair Park to sing hits from the duo’s latest album with supergroup Mt. Westmore. Tickets are available here.

See Charli XCX at House of Blues this Sunday night. (Courtesy)

Charli XCX

On Sunday at 7 pm, the English singer-songwriter will perform hits like “Boom Clap” and “Boys,” as well as songs from her brand new album at House of Blues. Baby Tate will open for Charli XCX’s CRASH The Live Tour 2022. Get tickets here.

Attend the Dallas Reggae Festival in Addison this weekend. (Photo by EyeRee)

Dallas Reggae Festival

This Saturday and Sunday, the Dallas Reggae Festival will take place at Addison Circle Park. The family-friendly event includes international reggae artists, local bands, as well as live art and Caribbean food vendors.

Head to West Village on April 7 to spin the wheel on The Price Is Right tour.

The Price Is Right Tour

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Price is Right, the game show is going on a nationwide tour, stopping at Dallas’ West Village on April 7 from noon to 4 pm. The Come on Down Tour will feature a mobile game show with a 70s-style bus with fun photo opportunities, a wheel to spin for prizes, Plinko, and more.

Knox Street Pop-Up Parks return this weekend. (Courtesy)

Knox Street’s Go Green Pop-Up Park

On Saturday from 9 am to noon, head to Knox Street for a “Go Green” Pop-Up Park. The event will feature local brands like Gardenuity (chic, easy container gardens), Trek Bicycle, The Juice Bar, and vintage trailer The Salty posted up on the cozy green corner between Sid and Ann Mashburn and the newly reopened Weir’s. In honor of the eco-conscious day, EarthX invites you to bring used electronics (old cell phones, printers, video game consoles, laptops, etc.) to recycle.

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll returns on Saturday, April 9. (courtesy)

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

Also on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, Highland Park Village is hosting its seasonal shopping stroll with exclusive promotions and discounts at the shops. There will also be photo opps with bunnies and complimentary cocktails (including Lallier bubbles).