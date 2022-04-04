Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Charli XCX

Plus, Spring Shopping Strolls and "The Price Is Right" On Wheels

BY // 04.04.22
Charli XCX Dallas this weekend

See Charli XCX at House of Blues this Sunday night. (Courtesy)

From big rap concerts to a reggae festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

Snoop Dogg Dallas this weekend
Snoop Dogg will perform in Dallas this weekend on his Kings of The West tour with Ice Cube. (Courtesy of LiveNation)

Kings of The West with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 7 pm on their Kings of The West tour. The two rappers will stop by Dallas’ Fair Park to sing hits from the duo’s latest album with supergroup Mt. Westmore. Tickets are available here.

 

Charli XCX Dallas this weekend
See Charli XCX at House of Blues this Sunday night. (Courtesy)

Charli XCX

On Sunday at 7 pm, the English singer-songwriter will perform hits like “Boom Clap” and “Boys,” as well as songs from her brand new album at House of Blues. Baby Tate will open for Charli XCX’s CRASH The Live Tour 2022. Get tickets here.

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
Dallas this weekend reggae
Attend the Dallas Reggae Festival in Addison this weekend. (Photo by EyeRee)

Dallas Reggae Festival

This Saturday and Sunday, the Dallas Reggae Festival will take place at Addison Circle Park. The family-friendly event includes international reggae artists, local bands, as well as live art and Caribbean food vendors.

 

Dallas this weekend price is right
Head to West Village on April 7 to spin the wheel on The Price Is Right tour.

The Price Is Right Tour

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Price is Right, the game show is going on a nationwide tour, stopping at Dallas’ West Village on April 7 from noon to 4 pm. The Come on Down Tour will feature a mobile game show with a 70s-style bus with fun photo opportunities, a wheel to spin for prizes, Plinko, and more.

 

IMG_7686
Knox Street Pop-Up Parks return this weekend. (Courtesy)

Knox Street’s Go Green Pop-Up Park

On Saturday from 9 am to noon, head to Knox Street for a “Go Green” Pop-Up Park. The event will feature local brands like Gardenuity (chic, easy container gardens), Trek Bicycle, The Juice Bar, and vintage trailer The Salty posted up on the cozy green corner between Sid and Ann Mashburn and the newly reopened Weir’s. In honor of the eco-conscious day, EarthX invites you to bring used electronics (old cell phones, printers, video game consoles, laptops, etc.) to recycle.

 

shopping stroll highland park village
The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll returns on Saturday, April 9. (courtesy)

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

Also on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, Highland Park Village is hosting its seasonal shopping stroll with exclusive promotions and discounts at the shops. There will also be photo opps with bunnies and complimentary cocktails (including Lallier bubbles).

Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X