The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Tim Allen, North Texas Irish Festival, and Whiskey Riot

Plus, Community Beer Co. Celebrates Its Grand Opening

BY // 03.01.22
Tim Allen Dallas this weekend

Comedian and actor Tim Allen performs at SMU this Saturday night. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

From an iconic comedian to a three-day Irish festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Tim Allen

Comedian and actor Tim Allen is performing at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU this Saturday night at 8 pm. Known for his roles as Buzz Lightyear, Santa Claus, and Tim Taylor, Allen will be playing himself this weekend in a one-man comedy show. A few tickets are still available here.

 

Whiskey Riot Dallas this weekend
This weekend, attend the Whiskey Riot Festival in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Whiskey Riot Festival

Explore whiskey and distilleries this Saturday at Whiskey Riot Festival. Hosted at Fashion Industry Gallery with Dallasites101, the New York-based event includes over 200 whiskies to sample from, specialty cocktails to sip, meet and greets with master distillers, and more. An $85 general admission ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, whiskey cocktails, and samples.

 

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform The Music of John Williams this weekend. (Courtesy)

The Music of John Williams

Head to Bass Performance Hall this Friday through Sunday for a special Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performance of The Music of John Williams. Conducted by Richard Kaufman, the orchestra will perform music from cinematic masterpieces like Superman, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, and more. Tickets are here.

North texas irish fest
All are welcome at the North Texas Irish Festival. (Photo by Susan Thweatt)

North Texas Irish Festival

This Friday through Sunday, head to Fair Park for the 40th annual North Texas Irish Festival. Celebrating four decades of Celtic music, the three-day festival will feature dances, performances, culinary demonstrations, and workshops. Purchase tickets here.

 

Community Beer Dallas this weekend
Community Beer Co. is hosting its new location’s Grand Opening celebration this weekend. (Courtesy)

Community Beer Co. Grand Opening Bierfest

Get your tickets now for this favorite Dallas brewery’s grand opening party on Saturday from noon to 6 pm. The celebratory Bierfest will include the release of two specialty beers, live music, and a German-inspired food menu from chef Kent Rathbun.

