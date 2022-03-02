This Historic Greek Revival and Former Bed-and-Breakfast Can Now Be Yours in Old East Dallas

One of the four bedrooms in the main house.

A mix of old and new — with plenty of charm.

Aa sunny family room, which could also be converted into a dining room just off the chef's kitchen.

Priced at $1.4 million, the home has only been on the market a handle of times over the past century.

4125 Junius Street, formerly The Corinthian Bed & Breakfast, is currently for sale in Old East Dallas.

Before we get into the unique design elements of 4125 Junius Street — The stylish wallpaper! The crystal knobs! — we should address one fact. The property listing suggests the home would make an excellent Airbnb, and it’s not wrong. (What Loralei Gilmore would do to be able to transport it to Stars Hollow and convert it into a bed-and-breakfast.) In fact, the 1920s estate was a former Dallas B&B. It was called The Corinthian and was highly regarded on TripAdvisor.

But whether or not the future owner decides to profit on the built-in charm of this Old East Dallas estate, the gorgeous Greek Revival, its history, and the striking results of its meticulous restoration deserve a little attention.

The History

Originally built in 1920, the home remained in the hands of Robert and Sammie Franks from 1944 to 2001, when it was purchased and restored to become a bed-and-breakfast. There is now, once again, a rare opportunity to own 4125 Junius — with much of the careful preservation work already tackled.

And things truly have been beautifully preserved. Precious, century-old details like a hand-painted fireplace, the leaded glass that frames the entryway, and original oak paneling remain in all their glory. Even the hardwood floors, with their stunning five wood border inlays, are still standing strong.

A Modern (and Historic) Dallas Bed-and-Breakfast

Naturally, modern updates have been made as well. The renovated chef’s kitchen features sparkling Carrara marble, a built-in fridge, a gas cooktop, and dual stainless steel washers (this was a B&B after all).

The four bedrooms in the main house have also undergone their own makeovers, complete with ensuite baths that look straight out of a Charleston townhome. In the carriage house, you’ll find two fully renovated units — perfect for visitors or customers.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

Whether or not you have $1.4 million to own your own little piece of Dallas history (and perhaps start a business), peruse the slideshow for a rare opportunity to look beyond the handsome Corinthian columns of this Old East Dallas home.

4125 Junius Street in Old East Dallas is listed by Becky Oliver Conley for Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s.