The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Tyler The Creator, Bad Bunny, and Elle King Come To Town

Plus, a Slick Batman Pop-Up Downtown

BY // 02.15.22
Tyler, the Creator headlines a great concert with Goldlink and Blood Orange, Saturday, October 26, at NRG Park. (Photo Roger Ho)

Tyler, the Creator will perform at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Photo Roger Ho)

From big concerts to Cirque du Soleil’s newest show, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Tyler The Creator

Get your weekend started early by going to see Tyler The Creator perform at American Airlines Center this Wednesday night. On his “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour, the rapper will take over Dallas for the night with openers Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets start at $39.50.

 

Bad Bunny Dallas this weekend
Bad Bunny brings his El Último Tour de Mundo 2022 to Dallas this Friday.

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at American Airlines Center on Friday and Saturday for his El Último Tour de Mundo 2022. Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Tickets are available here.

 

Elle King Dallas this weekend
Elle King performs at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Friday. (Courtesy)

Elle King

On her “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) Tour, singer-songwriter Elle King (and daughter of comedian Rob Schneider) is performing at The Studio at the Factory on Friday night. Most known for songs “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “America’s Sweetheart,” King just released her new album Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home). She’ll be accompanied by Lola Kirke and Fancy Hagood as openers. Tickets are available now.

Cirque du Soleil Dallas this weekend
Head to Frisco this weekend to catch Cirque du Soleil OVO. (Courtesy)

Cirque du Soleil OVO

From February 16 through 20, Frisco’s Comerica Center is hosting Cirque du Soleil’s newest show for eight performances only. Guests will be immersed in the colorful experience of the world called OVO — a colony of acrobatic insects. The story begins when the insects find a mysterious egg. Purchase tickets here.

 

Batman
Head to AT&T Discovery District this Thursday for The Batman Pop-Up.

The Batman Pop-Up

Big Batman fan? This Thursday from 1 pm to 6 pm is your lucky day as AT&T Discovery District is showing off a Batmobile and original costumes from the upcoming The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. There will be limited swag available for purchase.

