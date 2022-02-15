Must-See Dallas Property — An Award-Winning Architectural Escape in Preston Hollow

If you’re one of the thousands following M Gooden Design on Instagram, you’re familiar with the Dallas-based architecture studio’s soaring, streamlined projects. From a mid-century-inspired guest house in Denton to a cozy “perch” in Dallas’ Peninsula neighborhood, each residential project is more awe-inspiring than the next. And as of last month, you can officially call one of them home: “The Taula House.”

Situated on a spacious lot in Preston Hollow, the 10,000-square-foot home hit the market at the end of January for a cool $17.5 million. It’s a staggering price, but the structure is equally stunning. Constructed in 2017, the Texas dwelling is a beautiful blend of what M Gooden Design does best: unique, highly crafted buildings informed by their surroundings. The careful attention to detail is likely what earned “The Taula House” a premier spot on the 2019 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes and a 2020 Built Design Award.

The studio also pulls off the impressive trick of creating a home that’s both bold and restrained. It’s massive in scale but intimate in feeling. Everything is balanced. For influences, Taula’s lead designer, Michael Goode, sites the simple modernism of Case Study Homes in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s as well as contemporary Japanese Architect, Tadeo Ando, best known for his minimalist concrete buildings.

“One of the most striking features of the house is the precast concrete exterior façade,” Goode told Dwell. “You really can’t comprehend the scale, texture, and shadow-play of the material. The deep, fractured-fin texture of the concrete transforms throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky.”

The focus on high-quality materials continues inside, where Brazilian Ipe wood and basalt stone blend seamlessly throughout a family home, which was built with entertaining in mind. Explore the architectural gem for yourself at the slideshow below.

4516 Dorset Road is listed with Fahrin Aziz for Dave Perry-Miller.