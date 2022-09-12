Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest

Plus, Addison Oktoberfest Is Here

BY // 09.12.22
Grapefest

GrapeFest returns to Grapevine's Main Street for its 36th year this weekend.

From rock concerts in Arlington to the biggest wine festival in the southwest, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

 

Red Hot Chili Peppers Dallas this weekend
The Red Hot Chili Peppers stop at Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour this Sunday. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

This Sunday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour. The Strokes and Thundercat will be supporting acts. The rock band, which formed in 1983, is known for hits like “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and so many more. Tickets are available here.

 

295394466_124928763582525_1430474334441868934_n
GrapeFest returns to Grapevine’s Main Street for its 36th year this weekend. (Courtesy)

GrapeFest

This annual Grapevine wine festival returns for its 36th year on Main Street this weekend. You can purchase tickets for just a day of the wine experience or the entire weekend from Thursday through Sunday. Guests can taste different wines from the award-winning winery tasting rooms in historic downtown Grapevine. Sample premium Texas, Sonoma, and Sicily wines, as well as sparkling wines and champagne. There will also be live entertainment and festival foods.

 

Addison Oktoberfest
Addison Oktoberfest is one of the biggest annual celebrations in North Texas.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 15 through 18, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

 

Michael Buble
Michael Bublé performs at the American Airlines Center this Friday.

Michael Bublé

Taking over the American Airlines Center on Friday night, this Canadian singer is currently on his “Higher” tour. Bublé will perform hits from his latest album of the same name, as well as his most popular songs like “Home,” “Sway,” and more. Get tickets here.

 

Alan Jackson Dallas this weekend
Country singer Alan Jackson stops by the AAC this Saturday. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Alan Jackson

Country singer Alan Jackson will also be stopping by the AAC on Saturday night for his “Last Call: One More For The Road” tour. Known for blending traditional honky-tonk and mainstream country pop music, Jackson will also perform many of his own songs. Tickets are available here.

 

Holst's Dallas this weekend
Don’t miss Holst’s The Planets at Meyerson Symphony Center this weekend. (Courtesy)

Holst’s The Planets

This Thursday through Saturday, Holst’s The Planets will take place at Meyerson Symphony Center. The program begins with “What Keeps Me Awake,” a probing and wandering soundscape by Puerto Rican-born Angélica Negrón, DSO’s Composer-in-Residence. Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto-esque work, “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” follows, as well as a popular classic — John Williams’s “The Imperial March from Star Wars.” Buy tickets here.

