Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Selinger, Maggie Dunham, Emily Davis, Valerie Dittner at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Candace Thomas, Lyndsey Zorich, Traci Ling, Kathleen Caserio at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrina & Michael Weatherly with Frock Shop at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ana Craft, Laura Redman, Madison Stanley, Meredith Bingham at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Courtnay Elias, Carrie Colbert and her daughter Elle at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wearing ASCF RoKi scarf at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dabney Junell, Julie Dodson Webster, Betsy Austin at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

ASCF Founder Missy Bellinger, ASCF board member Daniel Irion at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Jochetz, Kristy Finch, Chrissy Venzke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Meredith Chastang, Jill Collins, Allie Fields at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Hallie Henley with her dollhouse at the "La Petite Maison" gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Devon Liedtke & Taylor Liedtke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emily Grant, Meredith Von Blon, Julia Duke, Claire DeShazo at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Relish's Addie Teague, Kristi Axel with HAXEL Landscaping at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emily Spanos, Courtney Finnen at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Laura Dalton's dollhouse at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leslie Nelson, Kristine Mayhall at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marguerite Swartz at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Newberry Architecture's Hana Abuelaish, Erin Nasir, Elizabeth Echols at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shanna Bass, ASCF board member Ashley Beecher at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Designer Work That Would Make Any Kid At Heart Swoon

BY // 09.12.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Selinger, Maggie Dunham, Emily Davis, Valerie Dittner at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Candace Thomas, Lyndsey Zorich, Traci Ling, Kathleen Caserio at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrina & Michael Weatherly with Frock Shop at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ana Craft, Laura Redman, Madison Stanley, Meredith Bingham at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Courtnay Elias, Carrie Colbert and her daughter Elle at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wearing ASCF RoKi scarf at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dabney Junell, Julie Dodson Webster, Betsy Austin at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ASCF Founder Missy Bellinger, ASCF board member Daniel Irion at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Allison Jochetz, Kristy Finch, Chrissy Venzke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meredith Chastang, Jill Collins, Allie Fields at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Hallie Henley with her dollhouse at the "La Petite Maison" gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Devon Liedtke & Taylor Liedtke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Grant, Meredith Von Blon, Julia Duke, Claire DeShazo at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Relish's Addie Teague, Kristi Axel with HAXEL Landscaping at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Spanos, Courtney Finnen at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Laura Dalton's dollhouse at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leslie Nelson, Kristine Mayhall at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marguerite Swartz at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Newberry Architecture's Hana Abuelaish, Erin Nasir, Elizabeth Echols at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shanna Bass, ASCF board member Ashley Beecher at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Selinger, Maggie Dunham, Emily Davis, Valerie Dittner at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Candace Thomas, Lyndsey Zorich, Traci Ling, Kathleen Caserio at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrina & Michael Weatherly with Frock Shop at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ana Craft, Laura Redman, Madison Stanley, Meredith Bingham at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Courtnay Elias, Carrie Colbert and her daughter Elle at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wearing ASCF RoKi scarf at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dabney Junell, Julie Dodson Webster, Betsy Austin at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

ASCF Founder Missy Bellinger, ASCF board member Daniel Irion at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Allison Jochetz, Kristy Finch, Chrissy Venzke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Meredith Chastang, Jill Collins, Allie Fields at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Hallie Henley with her dollhouse at the "La Petite Maison" gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Devon Liedtke & Taylor Liedtke at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emily Grant, Meredith Von Blon, Julia Duke, Claire DeShazo at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Relish's Addie Teague, Kristi Axel with HAXEL Landscaping at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emily Spanos, Courtney Finnen at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Interior designer Laura Dalton's dollhouse at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leslie Nelson, Kristine Mayhall at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marguerite Swartz at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Newberry Architecture's Hana Abuelaish, Erin Nasir, Elizabeth Echols at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shanna Bass, ASCF board member Ashley Beecher at the 'La Petite Maison' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.

This brainchild of interior designer Alexandra Killion proved to be a rollicking success for A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF), which benefited to the tune of more than $150,000 as the dollhouses were auctioned and admission fees calculated.

Killion’s charming traditional dollhouse was purchased for $18,000 by high bidder Ana Craft, while the bidding was so intense for designer Courtnay Elias‘ pink palace creation that she agreed to design a second one. That meant that both Joan Schnitzer and Carrie Colbert with her darling daughter, Elle, were able to secure the dollhouse of their dreams. (It was the sweetest thing to observe 5-year-old Elle as she studied the house by Elias and her Creative Tonic team.)

So popular and successful was the event that on this very evening, ASCF founder Missy Bellinger reported, that talents were already signing up for the 2023 “La Petite Maison Gala,” including Catherine Brooks Guiffre.

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wearing ASCF RoKi scarf at the ‘La Petite Maison’ gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In addition to the auction of the dollhouses, minimum bid $1,500, the evening featured a silent auction of artworks from local talent and a raffle that included a Buccellati sterling silver and 18K gold cuff bracelet with diamond accents, donated by Tenenbaum Jewelers, and rose gold and diamond-studded huggie earrings, contributed by LeMel.

The dollhouses were designed by Newbury Architecture and constructed by Stetzer Builders. Designers outfitting the houses were Ashton Taylor Oberhauser, Devon Liedtke, Hallie Henley Sims, Julie Dodson, Meg Lonergan, Sari Imber Moore and Laura Dalton.

PC Seen: Lyndsey Zorich, Andrina and Michael Weatherly, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Shellyn Shoenthal, Daniel Irion, Candace Thomas, Traci Ling, Meredith Chastang, Jill Collins, Allie Fields, Taylor Lietdke, Emily Grant, and Kristine Mayhall.

