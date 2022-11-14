The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets

Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend.

George Strait

November 18 and 19

For two nights, Country music icon George Strait will play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. With special guest Tenille Townes, Texas’ own Strait will perform hits like “I Cross My Heart” and “Amarillo by Morning.” Before each performance at 5:30 pm there will be a block party featuring live music, festive spirits, and bites. Get tickets here.

Lindsey Stirling

Thursday, November 17

American violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie this Thursday evening. On her “Snow Waltz” tour, the songwriter and dancer is known for her choreographed violin performances. Stirling plays everything from classical music to electronic dance music. Get tickets here.

Girls of DFW

Wednesday, November 16

The second event in the new concert series Girls of DFW takes place at Poor David’s Pub on Wednesday night. Founded by Dallas native and singer Sarah Johnson, the series showcases female singer-songwriters in the Metroplex. Southern Soul/Pop singer Leslie Austin, Sarah Johnson (Americana), Maya Piata (Sunshine Soul), and Remy Reilly (Indie Pop) will all perform at the event. Tickets are available here.

Chi Omega Christmas Market

November 16 through 19

Head to Fair Park this weekend for the 45th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market. The event will take place at the Automobile Building and feature 200 merchants (from holiday decor to clothing). All proceeds from ticket sales and merchant booth fees go to local charities. Find tickets here.

The French Room’s Be Our Guest Chef Series: Chef Tom Cunanan

November 16 through 19

This Wednesday through Saturday, The French Room presents Be Our Guest Chef Series with chef Tom Cunanan. Originally from the Philippines, chef Cunanan opened Bad Saint in Washington D.C. in 2015 and won the 2019 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. For $150 per person, you’ll be able to enjoy a five-course tasting menu from the chef, as well as an optional drink pairing for an additional charge. Tickets can be purchased through Resy.

Villa Azur’s First Anniversary Party

Friday, November 18

This Victory Park restaurant from Miami is celebrating its first anniversary in Dallas with an All White Soirée on Friday. Guests are invited to wear all white and enjoy an evening of live performances (saxophonist Davi Sax and curated sounds by DJ Stephan), dancers, a culinary experience, and more. Dinner reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Christmas at the Anatole

Friday, November 18

Head to the Hilton Anatole starting this Friday for the opening of Christmas at the Anatole featuring North Pole Texas — a 90-minute interactive Christmas market for kids and families. This year will include light displays from Enchant Christmas, over 40 shows, shops, mini golf, a Toy Shop escape room, Breakfast with Santa, and more.