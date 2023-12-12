The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas Hosts Holiday Festivities Galore This Season

This Christmas Day, the Las Colinas Resort is the one place that has a brunch worthy of getting the kids out of their matching pajamas and away from their new toys.

It’s time to saddle up the sleigh and head to The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas. The luxurious hotel has transformed into the North Pole and is your one-stop shop for all things merry and bright. From gingerbread house decorating to decadent holiday tea to toasting 2024, celebrate the magic of the season at this winter wonderland.

Celebrate

Is there anything more iconic than decorating gingerbread houses? This beloved holiday tradition spans generations, and for good reason. On December 16 from 2 to 4 pm, aspiring pastry chefs will receive individual gingerbread kits and an assortment of sweet treats to assemble their holiday masterpieces in an exclusive class led by Executive Pastry Chef Sophie Candia. Reservations are required for more information please call 972.717.2420.

Toast

Whether you’re saying “cheers” with tea or champagne, The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas has your beverage of choice.

Afternoon Tea and The Ritz-Carlton High Tea return for the holiday season in The Gallery on December 16, 17, and 23. Enjoy a traditional tea service featuring Ikaati hot teas paired with sweet and savory bites. A beverage, champagne, and caviar a la carte menu will be available.

Celebrate the start of 2024 in style with live entertainment at the new lobby bar, Bar Juniper. Celebrate with a champagne tower and a featured menu showcasing caviar and other indulgent treats. Ring in the new year together and bring tidings of joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories.

Eat

Save the cooking and cleaning for someone else. It’s Christmas, after all! This Christmas Day, The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas is the one place that has a brunch worthy of getting the kids out of their matching pajamas and away from their new toys. Join Santa for an extensive meal filled with holiday-inspired treats and favorites in the resort’s newly renovated ballroom. Relax as the tunes of a live pianist fill the space and set the stage for a picturesque winter wonderland.

The Christmas Day Brunch menu promises to be a magical holiday experience for all. With a waffle and pancake station to a carving station to an egg station (yes, you read that right — an egg station. No boring scrambled eggs here!), it’s sure to be a holly jolly good time. Of course, every good meal ends with dessert — especially on Christmas. From traditional desserts like Bouche Noel to Chocolate Gateau and everything in between, it’s hard to find another Christmas Day Brunch that measures up to indulging at the Las Colinas Resort this holiday. Head home to watch your favorite holiday flick with a full and happy stomach. Reservations are required for more information please call 972.717.2420. Pro tip: Children under 6-years-old are complimentary.