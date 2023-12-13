Texas Beer, Wine and Booze News — The Buzz In Lone Star State Drinks

RodeO Golden Brew is Shiner's first non-alcoholic beer and there are more to come.

Messina Hof's newest additions arrive just in time for holiday gifting and sipping.

From new beers to new bourbons, wines and even a historic cognac to toast, a lot is happening on the Texas beer, wine and booze scene. This is the Lone Star State drinks buzz:

Shiner Rode0 Gallops In

Yes, folks rodeo season is quickly approaching and to celebrate Shiner Beer is ponying up its first-ever non-alcoholic beer. Shiner RodeO Golden Brew is just the beginning of Shiner’s new non-alcoholic series. It’s a classic American lager style drink.

One of the first craft breweries in Texas, the historic Spoetzl Brewery is owned by the San Antonio-based Gabrinus Company. The legendary brand has been expanding and increasing its now national reach. Other recent innovations include Shiner’s TexHex IPA line which is brewed with cactus water. The historic brewery even added its own K. Spoetzl Distillery with a new line of Shiner Craft Spirits that launched in 2023.

Shiner Rode0 Golden Brew (0.5 percent ABV) is on shelves now nationally. And the new RodeO line will expand in 2024 with two other non-alcoholic brews, leading to a Rode) variety pack as well.

Remy Martin Turns 300

Few products have the staying power of Remy Martin. While America was still a collection of British colonies (in 1724), Remy Martin, a young winegrower in Cognac, began selling cognac under his own name. By 1738, King Louis XV of France had taken notice, granting him the rare right to plant new vines in recognition of the excellence of his cognacs.

The historic vines became the backbone for what became the Remy Martin brand and its historically excellent offerings.

As Remy Martin prepares to kicks off its 300-year celebration in 2024, it has released a few anniversary offerings in time for holiday giving and sipping. This includes the ruby-hued 1738 Accord Royal anniversary edition, with the scent of fig jam, toffee and brioche, and tasting notes ranging from spiced butterscotch to dark chocolate. It should be a special bottle.

After all, this is a celebration three centuries in the making.

TX Whiskey Expands

TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Double Oak becomes the brand’s seventh expression in its popular TX Experimental Series. Previous releases have included TX Experimental Rye, TX High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon, TX Blended Straight Bourbon, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Rum & Cognac Barrels, TX Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond and, most recently, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Barrels. All bringing their own unique edge.

This expression gains its special nuance from the process which twice barrels TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The first oak barrel provides notes of bourbon, caramel, vanilla and spices. While the second barrel is charred and smoked to produce some truly Texas aromas ― like campfire smoke, grilled peach, toasted oak and caramel on the nose, and mesquite smoke, maple glaze and brown sugar on the palate.

“The double barreling process of this experimental product allows the spirit to express an aroma reminiscent of a Texas barbecue,” head distiller Evan Brewer claims.

Messina Hof Adds On

Texas’ Messina Hof Winery has rolled out seven newly released vintage wines for its premium collection. With new wines being released only three times throughout the year, these special vintages were revealed at a recent Winter Wine premiere dinner in Bryan, Texas.

“With each bottle, there is a variety of rich flavors that express themselves with every sip, offering a different wine for any occasion,” Messina Hof owner Karen Bonarrigo says.

Among the seven newly released vintage wines are a 2022 Heritage Select Bonarrigo Family Wines, a dry white blend that has delicate aromas of honeysuckle and white flowers; a 2021 Paulo Tempranillo, a full-bodied wine with nuances of dark cherry, vanilla and dried cloves; and a 2020 Paulo Port, a sweet and decadent dessert wine with notes of dark chocolate and vanilla.

These new additions to Messina Hof’s lineup are now available for purchase online and at all Messina Hof Winery locations (in Bryan, Grapevine, Fredericksburg and Richmond, Texas).

These festive new arrivals just might be perfect for holiday gifting or sipping while you wrap presents with friends.