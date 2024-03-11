The Luxury Bed Collection Owner Shares Her Secrets On How to Get Your Best Night’s Sleep

Mary Pat Wallace, the owner of The Luxury Bed Collection, is willing to spill her secrets, tips and tricks to nailing the perfect amount of z’s.

If there’s one thing we’re all in pursuit of, it’s the perfect night’s sleep. Over time, we’re learning the benefits of true, restful, and restorative sleep. From the obvious physical benefits — goodbye migraines and body aches — to the mental benefits such as a clearer mind and better ability to focus, sleep is one commodity you simply can’t afford to go without. Luckily for us, in celebration of National Sleep Awareness Week, Mary Pat Wallace, the owner of The Luxury Bed Collection, is willing to spill her secrets, tips, and tricks for nailing the perfect amount of Zs.

According to Wallace, the foundation for a great night’s sleep starts with finding the right mattress paired with the right pillow. But, as we know, comfort is subjective. We are all of different heights and weights, with preferences to sleep on our backs, our sides, or our stomachs. So, first things first — define your comfort and find a mattress that exceeds that.

“We educate our guests on what uncompromising comfort can be by asking them to make an appointment at The Luxury Bed Collection, dress comfortably, and surrender to the ultimate sleep experience,” says Wallace. “As a culture, we invest in our health by eating organic foods or hiring personal trainers, yoga instructors, and meditation guides. We invest in our waking hours, but what about the other third of your life where you’re asleep? Sleep is the foundation of an energetic life. One must invest there, too.”

Once you’ve invested time in finding the right mattress and pillows, it’s time to move on to the linens. Wallace recommends investing in linens that feel good to the touch and are breathable. Lighter percale fabrics breathe better and are guaranteed to last.

Then, Wallace says to make it a priority to enjoy the experience. Sleeping in a cool, dark room is imperative. According to Wallace, black-out shades are a must and your thermostat should become permanently set around 68 degrees.

Lastly, settle the mind.

“Commit to a routine that eliminates technology an hour before bed and quiets the mind and body,” Wallace says. “Incorporate meditation, reading, or music. Going to bed at the same time and waking at the same time supports consistent sleep patterns, so this is essential.”

Sweet dreams.