Canyon Ranch Hosts An Open House Of Its First Stand-Alone Wellness Club and Spa in Fort Worth

Jane Humphrey, Sarah Branch, and Lorene Agather get to take the tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Llyod Princeton and Kallan Rittase looking at CR Vitality Equipment at the new Fort Worth club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Canyon Ranch served mocktails like the Blackberry Smash and Just in Thyme. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Canyon Ranch's VP Deirdre Strunk, and GM Virginia Acosta show off their new private club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Fort Worth’s newest wellness destination hosted an open house recently, showing off its state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is located adjacent to the Crescent Hotel.

Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa is the the heralded brand’s first stand-alone (non-retreat), where for the first time, members and guests of the private wellness sanctuary can experience the best of Canyon Ranch resorts ― right in their own backyard.

Guests gathered on the evening of February 27 to socialize and meet Virginia Acosta, Canyon Ranch’s general manager, as well as multiple members of her staff. Professional trainers were on hand demonstrating the equipment and explaining the specialized fitness classes, including a spin and yoga studio ― all can be found on the first floor.

A selection of beer, wine, and specialty mocktails including a blackberry smash and the Just in Thyme were served. As guests traveled upstairs, they found themselves in the tranquil spa and salon, where they were serenaded by Clover the Violinist.

Experts Explain The Latest Technology

Canyon Ranch’s senior vice president of Wellness Clubs and Spa operations, Deirdre Strunk​​​​, was also there to explain more about the spa experiences and specialty brands available at the wellness club. The 11,000-square-foot Spa and Salon are located on the second floor.

This is where the who’s who of Fort Worth will both work out and wind down, partaking in the full menu of spa treatments and getting gussied up inside the private club’s on-site salon, featuring cuts and color as well as manicures and pedicures.

Guests were invited to explore the facility, including its new CR Vitality suite ― an exclusive, dedicated recovery space featuring equipment to improve energy, recovery, regeneration, sleep, and overall vitality.

Several distinguished experts who are certified in an array of wellness practices were also present at the event, including Dr. Mark Kovacs (FACSM, CSCS), Ryan Phillips (CSCS, CET, ISSA master trainer), Jordawn Jones (MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS, USA W), Alex Rodriguez (PT candidate, CPT), Brittany Malone (MS, CSCS, performance scientist), and Dr. Mike Bohrnsen (DC, DACBSP, Sports Health Chiropractor) ― proving the treatments and therapies embraced by Canyon Ranch are truly cutting edge.

Owner John Goff and Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers mingled with attendees on the third floor ― where you’ll find special member’s only private amenities, including the fireside lounge.

PC Seen: Shelby Goff, Sarah Goff, Mike and Rosie Moncrief, Shelby Ginsburg, Blake Stephenson, Brady Wood, Kelsey Patterson, Tiffany Blackmon, Lori Brumley, Sarah Branch, Maggie Mullins, Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Lisa Fortson Myers, Jonika Nix, Tia Wynne, Leslie Jenkins, Julie Burgher, Susanne Avonde, Carla Thompson, Molly Van Amburgh, Lorene Agather, Savanah Thode and Lauren Bredthauer.