Canyon Ranch Hosts An Open House Of Its First Stand-Alone Wellness Club and Spa in Fort Worth

Canyon Ranch – John Goff, Shelby Goff, Sarah Goff, and Mark Rivers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Maggie Mullins, and Lisa Fortson Myers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Shelby Ginsburg , Carla Thompson, Molly Van Amburgh, and Lorene Agather. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – a guest experiencing the CR Vitality Suite. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Leslie Jenkins, Julie Burgher, Susanne Avondet. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Blake Stephenson, Leena Jain, and Vodi Cook take the full tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch’s VP Deirdre Strunk, and GM Virginia Acosta show off their new private club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Salon and shelves filled with the finest products. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Kelsey Patterson, Kennedy Collins, and Tiffany Blackmon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Brady Wood and Mark Rivers attended the open house event. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Evin Sisemore and Amy Redfearn. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch served mocktails like the Blackberry Smash and Just in Thyme. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Everett Wilder, Werner Mostert, and Mark Kovacs. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch expert Brittany Malone explaining to guests the technology involved. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Jane Humphrey, Lenna Jain, and Tamara Bickel. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Sarah Goff, and Lauren Bredthauer enjoy the open house. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – A guest learning about Red Light Therapy from a Canyon Ranch expert. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Jonkia Nix, and Tia Wynne explore the new club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – owner John Goff talking to expert Brittany Malone about CR Vitality technology. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch guests including Carmon Gordon and Judy McCarthy socialize. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Fort Worth wet spa was a part of the tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Mike and Rosie Moncrief. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Llyod Princeton and Kallan Rittase looking at CR Vitality Equipment at the new Fort Worth club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Lisa Welch, Virginia Acosta, and Barbara Dela Cruz. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Macy Pulliam and Kelly Wokal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch – Jane Humphrey, Sarah Branch, and Lorene Agather get to take the tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / Featured Parties

Canyon Ranch Hosts An Open House Of Its First Stand-Alone Wellness Club and Spa in Fort Worth

Wellness Experts, Tasty Mocktails, and The Latest Therapies Were All On Hand

BY // 03.11.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
John Goff, Shelby Goff, Sarah Goff, and Mark Rivers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Maggie Mullins, and Lisa Fortson Myers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shelby Ginsburg, Carla Thompson, Molly Van Amburgh, and Lorene Agather. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A guest experiencing the CR Vitality Suite. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Leslie Jenkins, Julie Burgher, Susanne Avondet. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Blake Stephenson, Leena Jain, and Vodi Cook take the full tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch's VP Deirdre Strunk, and GM Virginia Acosta show off their new private club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth salon and shelves filled with the finest products. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kelsey Patterson, Kennedy Collins, and Tiffany Blackmon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brady Wood and Mark Rivers attended the open house event. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Evin Sisemore and Amy Redfearn. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch served mocktails like the Blackberry Smash and Just in Thyme. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Everett Wilder, Werner Mostert, and Mark Kovacs. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch expert Brittany Malone explaining to guests the technology involved. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Humphrey, Lenna Jain, and Tamara Bickel. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Goff and Lauren Bredthauer enjoy the open house. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A guest learning about Red Light Therapy from a Canyon Ranch expert. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jonkia Nix and Tia Wynne explore the new club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Owner John Goff talking to expert Brittany Malone about CR Vitality technology. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch guests including Carmon Gordon and Judy McCarthy socialize. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth's wet spa was a part of the tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mike and Rosie Moncrief. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Llyod Princeton and Kallan Rittase looking at CR Vitality Equipment at the new Fort Worth club. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Welch, Virginia Acosta, and Barbara Dela Cruz. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Macy Pulliam and Kelly Wokal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Humphrey, Sarah Branch, and Lorene Agather get to take the tour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Fort Worth’s newest wellness destination hosted an open house recently, showing off its state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is located adjacent to the Crescent Hotel.

Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa is the the heralded brand’s first stand-alone (non-retreat), where for the first time, members and guests of the private wellness sanctuary can experience the best of Canyon Ranch resorts ― right in their own backyard.

Canyon Ranch – Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Maggie Mullins, and Lisa Fortson Myers.
Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Maggie Mullins, and Lisa Fortson Myers.

Guests gathered on the evening of February 27 to socialize and meet Virginia Acosta, Canyon Ranch’s general manager, as well as multiple members of her staff. Professional trainers were on hand demonstrating the equipment and explaining the specialized fitness classes, including a spin and yoga studio ― all can be found on the first floor.

A selection of beer, wine, and specialty mocktails including a blackberry smash and the Just in Thyme were served. As guests traveled upstairs, they found themselves in the tranquil spa and salon, where they were serenaded by Clover the Violinist.

Experts Explain The Latest Technology

Canyon Ranch’s senior vice president of Wellness Clubs and Spa operations, Deirdre Strunk​​​​, was also there to explain more about the spa experiences and specialty brands available at the wellness club. The 11,000-square-foot Spa and Salon are located on the second floor.

This is where the who’s who of Fort Worth will both work out and wind down, partaking in the full menu of spa treatments and getting gussied up inside the private club’s on-site salon, featuring cuts and color as well as manicures and pedicures.

Guests were invited to explore the facility, including its new CR Vitality suite ― an exclusive, dedicated recovery space featuring equipment to improve energy, recovery, regeneration, sleep, and overall vitality.

Canyon Ranch – a guest experiencing the CR Vitality Suite.
A guest experiencing the CR Vitality Suite.

Several distinguished experts who are certified in an array of wellness practices were also present at the event, including Dr. Mark Kovacs (FACSM, CSCS), Ryan Phillips (CSCS, CET, ISSA master trainer), Jordawn Jones (MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS, USA W), Alex Rodriguez (PT candidate, CPT), Brittany Malone (MS, CSCS, performance scientist), and Dr. Mike Bohrnsen (DC, DACBSP, Sports Health Chiropractor) ― proving the treatments and therapies embraced by Canyon Ranch are truly cutting edge.

Owner John Goff and Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers mingled with attendees on the third floor ― where you’ll find special member’s only private amenities, including the fireside lounge.

PC Seen: Shelby Goff, Sarah Goff, Mike and Rosie Moncrief, Shelby Ginsburg, Blake Stephenson, Brady Wood, Kelsey Patterson, Tiffany Blackmon, Lori Brumley, Sarah Branch, Maggie Mullins, Caroline Daniel, Wade Myers, Lisa Fortson Myers, Jonika Nix, Tia Wynne, Leslie Jenkins, Julie Burgher, Susanne Avonde, Carla Thompson, Molly Van Amburgh, Lorene Agather, Savanah Thode and Lauren Bredthauer.

