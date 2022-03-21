Things Are Heating Up at The Statler This Spring — A Vanilla Ice Concert, Game Day Deals, And More Fun Events

For those looking to live downtown and experience all the amenities of high-rise living, The Statler Residences are for you.

Warm weather is upon us and it’s staying sunny way past work hours leaving more time for evening strolls. Events are suddenly popping up on our calendars like hotcakes. Dare we say it feels like spring in Dallas? We love a good event when we see one, and let us be the first to tell you that The Statler, an iconic downtown Dallas hotel, has not only one but many different events to get you back out on the town this spring.

Let’s see what The Statler has up its sleeve for the spring season.

“Stop, Collaborate and Listen: with Vanilla Ice during The Statler’s Ballroom Concert Series.

Get Your Groove On With Vanilla Ice & Young MC

Paging all ‘90s babies — this is one concert you’re not going to want to miss. Vanilla Ice & Young MC are kicking off the live music line up for The Statler Ballroom Concert Series at 8 pm on Friday, April 15. So get ready to stop, collaborate and listen and then bust a move all through the night. And the party goes way beyond the concert. Enjoy a ‘90s-themed day that includes a costume contest at Scout and a Latin-Pop Late Night Party at Primo’s that includes drink specials. The Statler is even running a special hotel package for concert goers so you can really make a night of it. The Statler’s Ballroom Concert Series Hotel Package for Vanilla Ice includes their Best Available Rate plus two General Admission Concert Tickets plus Overnight Valet for one vehicle when you book

Scout at The Statler has bowling lanes as well as eight TVs, pool tables, arcade games, and 4,000-square-feet of fun.

Get Mad With March Madness and Game Day Deals

It’s March so you know what that means — basketball. There’s no better, or more delicious, place to watch sports games than Scout at The Statler. March Madness Watch Parties and Game Day Deals for various sports games in Scout include $3 pints of beer, $5 nachos, $4 house wine, and a combo deal of 20 wings plus a pitcher of beer for $25. Plus, did you know Scout has bowling lanes as well as eight TVs, pool tables, arcade games, and 4,000-square-feet of fun? Well, now you do.

Wine Down on Wednesdays at The Statler’s Bourbon and Banter.

Wine Down Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesdays at Bourbon & Banter, The Statler’s swanky underground speakeasy that houses an extensive bourbon collection, offers a special $40 price for a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine (selections of Cabernet, Rosé, Chardonnay, or a Sauvignon Blanc). Guests can also enjoy Classic Hour daily that features 10 classic cocktails for $10. It may be a speakeasy, but we can’t keep this one a secret.

The Statler hosts iconic events all throughout the year.

Some Buzz-worthy Experiences Coming Up

While we can’t share everything just yet, we’re told there are some exciting things coming your way this year at The Statler. Secrets will unfold, history will be brought forward, concerts will keep rocking, and services will keep getting more personalized as The Statler continues to constantly elevate and reinvent itself.

