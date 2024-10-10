fbpx
Como Social Club Spooky Cocktail
Fieldings Local
Back Table cocktail
01
03

Step into the mist at Como Social Club’s "Boo-zy Bash"—where smoky green cocktails set the mood for a spellbinding night of Halloween fun and flavor.

02
03

Fielding’s Local is shaking up spooky season with a Halloween cocktail lineup that’s as imaginative as it is irresistible—get ready to sip on some devilishly creative concoctions.

03
03

Sink your teeth into Back Table’s eerie Halloween cocktails—where a splash of pink meets a creepy twist that’s almost too delicious to be true.

Como Social Club Spooky Cocktail
Fieldings Local
Back Table cocktail
Culture / Entertainment / Culture - The Woodlands

The Most Hauntingly Good Halloween Happenings In The Woodlands — Upping The Ante on Spookily Good Fun

When Mixology Meets Monster Mash With an Eerie Art Walk Bonus

BY // 10.10.24
Step into the mist at Como Social Club’s "Boo-zy Bash"—where smoky green cocktails set the mood for a spellbinding night of Halloween fun and flavor.
Fielding’s Local is shaking up spooky season with a Halloween cocktail lineup that’s as imaginative as it is irresistible—get ready to sip on some devilishly creative concoctions.
Sink your teeth into Back Table’s eerie Halloween cocktails—where a splash of pink meets a creepy twist that’s almost too delicious to be true.
1
3

Step into the mist at Como Social Club’s "Boo-zy Bash"—where smoky green cocktails set the mood for a spellbinding night of Halloween fun and flavor.

2
3

Fielding’s Local is shaking up spooky season with a Halloween cocktail lineup that’s as imaginative as it is irresistible—get ready to sip on some devilishly creative concoctions.

3
3

Sink your teeth into Back Table’s eerie Halloween cocktails—where a splash of pink meets a creepy twist that’s almost too delicious to be true.

Halloween in The Woodlands offers more than just tricks and treats. From thrilling cocktail parties to eerie art walks and festive menus, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the spooky season in style in this pioneering mastered planned community.

Here are The Most Hauntingly Good Halloween Happenings In The Woodlands:

Boo-zy Bash at Como Social Club
Saturday, October 26 from 8 pm to 2 am

Set on the chic rooftop pool terrace of The Westin at The Woodlands, Como Social Club offers unbeatable views of The Woodlands Waterway, making it a go-to for cocktail lovers. This year’s “Boo-zy Bash” brings live music, a costume contest and spooky-themed drinks until 2 am. Show off your best costume for a chance to win prizes too.

No tickets are needed, but don’t forget to RSVP to secure a spot.

Sink your teeth into Back Table’s eerie Halloween cocktails—where a splash of pink meets a creepy twist that’s almost too delicious to be true.

Spooky Mixology at Back Table Kitchen & Bar
Saturday, October 26 from 6 pm to 8 pm 

Learn the art of spooky cocktail making at Back Table’s Spooky Mixology night. Bartenders will demonstrate how to make their most inventive drinks, ensuring you have the perfect recipes for your Halloween festivities.

After crafting your cocktails, you can enjoy them in a costume by the cozy fire pits on the patio, or relax inside the bar.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

Tickets start at $50.

Art bench Hughes Landing
“The Woodlands Wind-O” by Stereotank is an art bench located at Hughes Landing. Photo courtesy The Woodlands Art Council.

Halloween Art Walk & Tequila Tasting
Friday, October 25 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Head to Hughes Landing for an eerie art walk hosted by the Embassy Suites hotel. Starting in the hotel lobby, this guided tour takes you past The Woodlands’ public sculptures, art benches and creative installations. Dress up or come as you are for a chance to immerse yourself in The Woodlands’ nearly unprecedented public arts scene.

End the night at the hotel’s E’terie bar for a tequila tasting and Halloween-themed cocktails. It’s a perfect event for art enthusiasts looking to mix and mingle.

Admission is free.

Fielding's Local boasts one of the most inventive Halloween menus in The Woodlands.
Fielding’s Local boasts one of the most inventive Halloween menus in The Woodlands.

A Special Halloween Menu
Thursday, October 26 through Wednesday, November 1 from 3 pm until close daily

Fielding’s Local, known for its cutting-edge cocktails and food, is pulling out all the stops for Halloween. The restaurant’s themed menu includes five expertly crafted spooky sips, including The Witches of Salem, a bold blend of Balcones Texas pot still bourbon, pressed lemon, honey syrup, cane syrup and aromatic bitters.

Pair your drink with the Vampire Slayer Burger, a fiery chorizo burger topped with Vermont cheddar and jalapeños, served with a side of raspberry habanero “blood.”

Whether you’re raising a glass at a rooftop bash or savoring spooky bites by the fire, Halloween in The Woodlands is set to be spookily unfogettable. Get ready for a spine-tingling celebration.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houlston, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
4706 Devon St.
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon St.
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon St.
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
2701 Westheimer #6D
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #6D
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #6D
200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Tracie Parzen
This property is listed by: Tracie Parzen (512) 577-5997 Email Realtor
200 Mulberry Lane
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X