The Most Hauntingly Good Halloween Happenings In The Woodlands — Upping The Ante on Spookily Good Fun

Sink your teeth into Back Table’s eerie Halloween cocktails—where a splash of pink meets a creepy twist that’s almost too delicious to be true.

Fielding’s Local is shaking up spooky season with a Halloween cocktail lineup that’s as imaginative as it is irresistible—get ready to sip on some devilishly creative concoctions.

Step into the mist at Como Social Club’s "Boo-zy Bash"—where smoky green cocktails set the mood for a spellbinding night of Halloween fun and flavor.

Halloween in The Woodlands offers more than just tricks and treats. From thrilling cocktail parties to eerie art walks and festive menus, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the spooky season in style in this pioneering mastered planned community.

Here are The Most Hauntingly Good Halloween Happenings In The Woodlands:

Boo-zy Bash at Como Social Club

Saturday, October 26 from 8 pm to 2 am

Set on the chic rooftop pool terrace of The Westin at The Woodlands, Como Social Club offers unbeatable views of The Woodlands Waterway, making it a go-to for cocktail lovers. This year’s “Boo-zy Bash” brings live music, a costume contest and spooky-themed drinks until 2 am. Show off your best costume for a chance to win prizes too.

No tickets are needed, but don’t forget to RSVP to secure a spot.

Spooky Mixology at Back Table Kitchen & Bar

Saturday, October 26 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Learn the art of spooky cocktail making at Back Table’s Spooky Mixology night. Bartenders will demonstrate how to make their most inventive drinks, ensuring you have the perfect recipes for your Halloween festivities.

After crafting your cocktails, you can enjoy them in a costume by the cozy fire pits on the patio, or relax inside the bar.

Tickets start at $50.

Halloween Art Walk & Tequila Tasting

Friday, October 25 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Head to Hughes Landing for an eerie art walk hosted by the Embassy Suites hotel. Starting in the hotel lobby, this guided tour takes you past The Woodlands’ public sculptures, art benches and creative installations. Dress up or come as you are for a chance to immerse yourself in The Woodlands’ nearly unprecedented public arts scene.

End the night at the hotel’s E’terie bar for a tequila tasting and Halloween-themed cocktails. It’s a perfect event for art enthusiasts looking to mix and mingle.

Admission is free.

A Special Halloween Menu

Thursday, October 26 through Wednesday, November 1 from 3 pm until close daily

Fielding’s Local, known for its cutting-edge cocktails and food, is pulling out all the stops for Halloween. The restaurant’s themed menu includes five expertly crafted spooky sips, including The Witches of Salem, a bold blend of Balcones Texas pot still bourbon, pressed lemon, honey syrup, cane syrup and aromatic bitters.

Pair your drink with the Vampire Slayer Burger, a fiery chorizo burger topped with Vermont cheddar and jalapeños, served with a side of raspberry habanero “blood.”

Whether you’re raising a glass at a rooftop bash or savoring spooky bites by the fire, Halloween in The Woodlands is set to be spookily unfogettable. Get ready for a spine-tingling celebration.