The Woodlands Resort Celebrates 50 Years With A $26 Million Renovation

Located just 30 miles north of downtown Houston in the idyllic enclave of The Woodlands sits a family-friendly, award-winning oasis that beckons for your next adventure. Celebrating its 50th anniversary with a $26 million renovation, The Woodlands Resort Curio Collection by Hilton is an unparalleled resort that’s entering a new era of entertainment, hospitality, and relaxation. Next time, skip the Hill Country and head to The Woodlands Resort for a stay you won’t forget.

Regally Renovated

The Woodlands Resort’s renovation was led by acclaimed Dallas-based design firm Merriman Anderson Architects and revolves around creating an elevated aesthetic, as well as an exceptional guest experience. Nearly every space was transformed to fit the new vibe, including custom lighting fixtures, fresh and vibrant color schemes across earthy palettes, redesigned showers, new functional furniture, top-of-the-line mattresses and bedding, plush carpeting, elegant drapes, eye-catching artwork and 55-inch TVs, premium sleeper sofas, refreshed expansive meeting and event spaces (approximately 75,000-square-feet), and more.

Throughout the resort, guests will discover an array of pieces from talented Texas-based artists. The installations are rooted in discovery and designed to enhance the connection to its setting, offering pops of color, a mix of textures, and bold patterns. These personal touches truly give the property a warm, approachable feel.

Flush With Amenities

There’s no shortage of places to eat, play, and sleep at this award-winning destination. As the first Curio resort in Texas, The Woodlands Resort stands ready to welcome guests to a world of natural beauty, premier hospitality, and a myriad of amenities. The AAA Four Diamond property boasts 402 guest rooms and suites, plus an array of resort amenities geared to active travelers, including a vast network of hike and bike paths, fishing, tennis center with 21 courts, pickleball, two championship golf courses, Peloton-equipped fitness center, in-room spa services, kids programming calendar and a year-round waterpark complete with a lagoon pool, splash pad, 1,005-foot lazy river and dual, 30-foot waterslides.

This summer, the resort is ready to host all of your family’s quintessential, sweet summertime memories. With poolside movies, foam parties, poolside games, evening s’mores, and more, it will be the true Texan summer experience at The Woodlands Resort. And, with poolside rooms and suites with balconies, you can take it all in from check-in to check-out.

Expanded Dining Options

The Woodlands Resort has expanded its dining options to include five food and beverage outlets, three of which are a result of the renovation.

Lakeside restaurant Harrison’s, boasting a wraparound patio, now delights guests for both breakfast and lunch with tasty and approachable culinary creations and polished service. The reconfigured and transformed space meanders over two levels with a smaller, sunken dining room that can be used for private events. Chic and airy with floral patterns and textures, the restaurant incorporates new tile flooring along with geometric wallpaper, wood beams, and stone accents, plus curved and linear wood banquettes with colorful seating options incorporating faux leather, as well as blue and floral fabrics.

The Spruce Market, a new café dining option open from 7 am to 5 pm, perfect for morning coffee, hot sandwiches, and a quick bite to eat, is complemented by a retail boutique. Operating between 10 am and 6 pm, the boutique will focus on local Texas and Houston makers and designers offering a curated selection of snacks and sundries, gifts, accessories, and apparel.

The new Lobby Bar provides guests and locals with a relaxing space to unwind. The trio joins acclaimed Back Table Kitchen & Bar, where creative cocktails and Southern inspired-fare are served indoors or patio-side overlooking the 18th hole of the Panther Trail Course (one of two), as well as beachy Cool Water Bar & Grill, which services the resort’s famed Forest Oasis Waterpark, a destination unto itself for multiple pools, helix waterslides, and 1,000-foot lazy river.

Great Gathering

And, for groups, there’s never been a better spot to gather than The Woodlands Resort. Aside from its space and ability to accommodate groups of all sizes, the resort offers unique team-building activities to energize and create team bonding. Activities include yoga on the forest deck, Iron Chef competitions, margarita and guacamole challenges, candle-making classes, Texas wine tastings, golf or pickleball tournaments, art walks, and fun runs. These fun events will make this group trip one your attendees won’t dread.

