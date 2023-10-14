The Woodlands Resort Jumps Into The Township’s 50th Anniversary Fun With Special Deals, Free Art

The coffee shop has a wide variety of coffees and teas, as well as pastries, wraps and sandwiches. (Photo by VRX Studios)

The Woodlands will celebrate its monumental 50th anniversary next October, and residents can expect the year leading up to the celebration to be loaded with fun. To kick start the party, The Woodlands Resort has events starting as soon as this Monday, October 16.

Residents of The Woodlands just need to present their driver’s license or an item showing they have a Woodlands-area zip code to enjoy several cool perks. Beginning Monday and going until supplies last, the first 50 hometown visitors to purchase a coffee or another beverage at Spruce Market, inside The Woodlands Resort, will receive a free commemorative piece of artwork created by Woodlands-based illustrator Judith Dollar.

Throughout November, locals will enjoy a 50 percent discount on coffee at The Spruce Market every Monday through Friday morning between 7 am and 10 am.

In December, when Woodlands residents spend $50 or more on retail items at The Spruce Market, they will get a free cocktail at The Lobby Bar.

The Spruce Market is a new casual dining, coffee and wine haven with a waterfront patio that’s part of The Woodlands Resort’s major $26 million renovation. Spruce Market includes a unique retail store featuring a myriad of specialty items sourced from small businesses, artisans, designers and makers from The Woodlands, other parts of the greater Houston region and even across Texas. Shopping highlights range from fashion accessories and honey harvested from The Woodlands Resort’s own hives to Winfield’s chocolates and regionally produced olive oils.



The Woodlands Resort is located at 2301 N Millbend Drive in The Woodlands. The coffee shop is open daily from 7 am to 7 pm, and the retail shop is open from 10 am to 6 pm.