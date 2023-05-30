Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This June — Taste Addison, Duran Duran, and Weezer

Plus More Concerts, Juneteenth Events, and John Cusack

BY // 05.30.23
Abraham Alexander will perform at Kimbell’s 50th Family Festival. Photo by Rambo.

Abraham Alexander might just be the next big thing to come out of Fort Worth. (Photo by Rambo.)

This June, there are plenty of concerts, Juneteenth events, and festivals to check out in Dallas. So we did the legwork for you and narrowed down the greatest events.

From Duran Duran to an evening with actor John Cusack, these are the best things to do in Dallas this month.

 

Time to fly! Abraham Alexander’s debut album SEA/SONS drops April 14. (Photo by Rambo)
Time to fly! Abraham Alexander’s debut album SEA/SONS dropped on April 14. (Photo by Rambo)

Abraham Alexander (June 1 – 3)

Head to The Kessler on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday nights for a performance by Fort Worth native Abraham Alexander. The Texan singer-songwriter recently released his debut album SEA/SONS in April. Special guests will include Eaglin (June 1), Calder Allen (June 2), and Alexandra (June 3).

 

3OH!3
3OH!3 is headlining Taste Addison on Saturday night (June 3).

Taste Addison (June 2 – 3)

The first weekend of June, head to Addison Circle Park for the return of the award-winning Taste Addison. From Friday through Saturday, get a taste of the best Addison eateries, along with national music artists, and activities for the entire family. Rapper Swae Lee is headlining Friday night’s music lineup, while electronic duo 3OH!3 will perform on Saturday evening.

Weezer
Rock band Weezer performs along with Modest Mouse and Momma in Irving this June. (Courtesy)

Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Momma (June 6)

Iconic rock band Weezer is performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday, June 6 along with Modest Mouse and Momma. As part of their Indie Rock Roadtrip tour, the group is sure to perform classics like “Beverly Hills” and “Say It Ain’t So.” Modest Mouse is also well known for their hits like “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.”

 

Aaron Franklin barbecue
Aaron Franklin helped make Austin the barbecue capital of the world.

Chef Aaron Franklin BBQ + booking signing at LORO Addison (June 10)

This free event takes place on Saturday, June 10 from 2 pm to 5 pm at LORO Addison. Austin-based Franklin Barbecue’s chef Aaron Franklin will be hosting a patio BBQ and book signing to celebrate the release of his latest book, “Franklin Smoke.” Be one of the first 50 guests for a free signed copy!

 

Dallas Comedy Festival Rory Scovel
Rory Scovel is known for his stand-up comedy and acting in current shows like “Physical.”

Rory Scovel (June 10)

Don’t miss comedian Rory Scovel as he performs on his “The Last Tour” at Texas Theatre on Saturday, June 10. The stand-up star can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s Physical and his most recent special, Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time, is streaming on Netflix.

 

Duran Duran
Duran Duran stops at American Airlines Center on their “Future Past” tour this June. (Courtesy)

Duran Duran (June 10)

On Saturday, June 10, English new wave band Duran Duran headlines the American Airlines Center for their “Future Past” tour. Special guests include British pop band Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Formed in 1978 by Stephan Duffy, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor, Duran Duran’s current members include Rhodes, Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Simon Le Bon.

2023 Juneteenth 4K Walk & Festival (June 17)

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its annual 4K Freedom Walk and festival on Saturday, June 17 from 8:30 am to 1 pm. Featured performers include dancers Arinze Oji and Bria Washington.

 

Father’s Day weekend Dallas
Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne is emceeing Legacy Hall’s Juneteenth Fashion Show. (Photo by Ashtin Ellis)

Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy Hall (June 18)

Celebrate Father’s Day in the morning then head to Legacy Hall’s Box Garden in Plano at 6:30 pm for a special Juneteenth fashion experience. The second annual event will be emceed by award-winning fashion designer Venny Etienne (Project Runway: Season 17) and veteran radio personality Lady Jade. Stick around afterward to shop the looks featured on the runway.

Turn Up The Love Tour (June 23)

Throughout June, AT&T is hosting Turn Up The Love Tour at its flagship stores across the country. The tour features top LGBTQ+ musicians and the Dallas stop will see performances by Years & Years, Wrabel, and Kelechi. The event is free with RSVP on the website.

 

John Cusack
Actor John Cusack will be in Dallas this June for a screening of his 1989 film “Say Anything.”

An Evening with John Cusack and Say Anything Screening  (June 24)

Taking place at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 pm, An Evening with John Cusack will feature well, actor John Cusack, and a screening of the 1989 film he stars in, Say Anything.

 

Fall Out Boy Dallas
Fall Out Boy comes to Dallas this June. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Fall Out Boy (June 28)

Headed to Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday, June 28, rock band Fall Out Boy is on their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour. Openers include Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Daisy Grenade. Formed in 2001, the band is led by Pete Wentz and is known for hits like “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “Thnks fr th Memrs.”

 

Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty stops at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on June 29.

Matchbox Twenty (June 29)

Since 1995, this American rock band has been releasing hit songs and touring the world. On their 2023 tour, the band will stop at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on Thursday, June 29. Ben Rector will open for the rockers known for hits like “3AM” and “Unwell.”

 

Willie Nelson Dallas this weekend
Willie Nelson is performing with others at Outlaw Music Festival this June. (Courtesy)

Outlaw Music Festival (June 30)

Willie Nelson’s country music tour stops at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday, June 30. Featuring the legendary 90-year-old singer himself, the Dallas show also showcases Whiskey Myers, Flatland Calvary, and Particle Kid (Micah Nelson and Willie’s son).

