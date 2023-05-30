Three New Restaurant Openings in Downtown and One Surprising West Village Closure

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – May 2023

Downtown Dallas is getting two new restaurants along with the rebrand of Chase Tower.

The Chase Tower in downtown Dallas will soon be renamed Dallas Arts Tower. And with that change also comes new dining concepts in the 55-story skyscraper. Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts (Harper’s, The Finch) will run the two new spots — one in the lobby and one in the rotunda, according to the Dallas Morning News. Opening in 2024, the rebranded tower will boast a European-style cafe and a Greek restaurant.

A new Mediterranean restaurant and lounge opens in Deep Ellum this week.

Also created by Milkshake Concepts, Saaya Lounge will debut in the Good Latimer Entertainment District this Friday, June 2. The new Mediterranean spot is situated next door to nightclub Citizen and will feature an expansive patio. Designed by 75 Degree Design Studio, Saaya will feature colorful fabrics, plush furnishing, outdoor tableside hookah service, and karaoke pods. The menu features plenty of mezze (small shared plates) like spicy feta dip, kebabs, Lebanese-style pizzas, and more.

Highlights of the cocktail menu include the Ombra of Anubis with mezcal, Ancho Reyes, and Ramazatti, as well as the Not Your Habibi — a vodka-based drink with St. Germain and dill yogurt.

Discover De Beers Swipe























Next

A recently debuted West Village Mexican restaurant shutters.

Las Colinas-based Hugo’s Invitados just opened its second location (the space formerly housed Mi Cocina) in West Village last summer. We visited and enjoyed the updated atmosphere, cocktails, and authentic bites. But now the Google listing says it’s “Permanently closed” and the Dallas Morning News confirmed there was a sign on its door announcing its closure. Bummer.