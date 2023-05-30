Saaya Lounge Dallas
Saaya Lounge Dallas
Saaya Lounge Dallas
01
03

From Milkshake Concepts comes a new Mediterranean lounge in the Good Latimer Entertainment District. (Courtesy)

02
03

Saaya Lounge opens near Deep Ellum this Friday. (Courtesy)

03
03

Saaya Lounge will serve mezze, cocktails, and hookah starting June 2. (Courtesy)

Saaya Lounge Dallas
Saaya Lounge Dallas
Saaya Lounge Dallas
Restaurants

Three New Restaurant Openings in Downtown and One Surprising West Village Closure

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 05.30.23
From Milkshake Concepts comes a new Mediterranean lounge in the Good Latimer Entertainment District. (Courtesy)
Saaya Lounge opens near Deep Ellum this Friday. (Courtesy)
Saaya Lounge will serve mezze, cocktails, and hookah starting June 2. (Courtesy)
1
3

From Milkshake Concepts comes a new Mediterranean lounge in the Good Latimer Entertainment District. (Courtesy)

2
3

Saaya Lounge opens near Deep Ellum this Friday. (Courtesy)

3
3

Saaya Lounge will serve mezze, cocktails, and hookah starting June 2. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – May 2023

Dallas Arts Tower Restaurant
Formerly Chase Tower, the rebranded Dallas Arts Tower will feature two new restaurants from Milkshake Concepts. (Rendering courtesy of Fortis)

Downtown Dallas is getting two new restaurants along with the rebrand of Chase Tower.

The Chase Tower in downtown Dallas will soon be renamed Dallas Arts Tower. And with that change also comes new dining concepts in the 55-story skyscraper. Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts (Harper’s, The Finch) will run the two new spots — one in the lobby and one in the rotunda, according to the Dallas Morning News. Opening in 2024, the rebranded tower will boast a European-style cafe and a Greek restaurant.

 

Saaya Lounge Dallas
Saaya Lounge opens near Deep Ellum this Friday. (Courtesy)

A new Mediterranean restaurant and lounge opens in Deep Ellum this week.

Also created by Milkshake Concepts, Saaya Lounge will debut in the Good Latimer Entertainment District this Friday, June 2. The new Mediterranean spot is situated next door to nightclub Citizen and will feature an expansive patio. Designed by 75 Degree Design Studio, Saaya will feature colorful fabrics, plush furnishing, outdoor tableside hookah service, and karaoke pods. The menu features plenty of mezze (small shared plates) like spicy feta dip, kebabs, Lebanese-style pizzas, and more.

Highlights of the cocktail menu include the Ombra of Anubis with mezcal, Ancho Reyes, and Ramazatti, as well as the Not Your Habibi — a vodka-based drink with St. Germain and dill yogurt.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS

 

Hugo’s
Vegan, vegetarian, and carnivorous taco options are available at Hugo’s. (Courtesy)

A recently debuted West Village Mexican restaurant shutters.

Las Colinas-based Hugo’s Invitados just opened its second location (the space formerly housed Mi Cocina) in West Village last summer. We visited and enjoyed the updated atmosphere, cocktails, and authentic bites. But now the Google listing says it’s “Permanently closed” and the Dallas Morning News confirmed there was a sign on its door announcing its closure. Bummer.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Clear Lake City
FOR SALE

13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
9530 Meadowglen Lane
Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde
FOR SALE

9530 Meadowglen Lane
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Suzie Davis
This property is listed by: Suzie Davis (832) 671-3953 Email Realtor
9530 Meadowglen Lane
503 Three Corners Drive
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

503 Three Corners Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
503 Three Corners Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X