The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Dierks Bentley, Camp NOMAD, and More Local Events

Plus, a Studio Warming with Artist Marian Mekhail

BY // 08.01.22
Dierks Bentley

Country singer Dierks Bentley stops in Dallas on his "Beer On Me" tour this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

From country concerts to local vendor pop-up markets, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

things to do in dallas this weekend
Dierks Bentley

Country star Dierks Bentley stops at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion this Friday night on his “Beers On Me” tour — named after his 2021 album. He’s known for hits like “What Was I Thinkin'” and “Drunk on a Plane.” Tickets are available here.

 

NOMAD grills
NOMAD Grills is hosting a Camp NOMAD pop-up market in Bishop Arts this Saturday. (Courtesy of NOMAD)

Camp NOMAD

On Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm, head to Bishop Arts for a pop-up market from NOMAD Grills. The inaugural event features music, food, and more. Each “camper” receives free entrance to the event (RSVP required), and access to complimentary drinks and barbecue bites from Tate Farms and Zavala’s Barbecue. Cowboy Pools will be on site to take a dip during the evening, which also includes a free concert from Vincent Neil Emerson. Texas-based Camp Vendors include All Hands Cocktails, Topo Chico, Treat Oak Distilling, and more.

 

Marian Mekhail
Artist Marian Mekhail is having a Studio Warming this Saturday.

Studio Warming with Artist Marian Mekhail

This Saturday from 1 pm to 7 pm, Dallas artist Marian Mekhail is hosting a Studio Warming — open to the public. Mekhail, whom PaperCity featured earlier this year for her latest exhibition “Maktub,” will briefly discuss her latest projects, as well as answer questions from the community. Guests can also enjoy drinks and small bites while shop Mekhail’s latest pieces and prints. Register here for one of three time slots to attend.

 

four-corners
Four Corners Brewing is a fun place to hang out.

Happily Ever Sip and Shop

Head to Four Corners Brewing Co. this Sunday from noon to 5 pm for Happily Ever Crafty’s Sip and Shop event. More than 25 local businesses will be in attendance, selling their products. Food, games, and more will also be available to enjoy with the whole family.

 

Ruins Bar Dallas
Ruins boasts tacos, tequila, and live music. Courtesy of Ruins

Hecho Con Amor 4th Birthday Vendor Market

Oak Cliff-based entity Hecho Con Amor is celebrating its fourth year of curating and hosting pop-up vendor markets with a party at the Limbo Room at Ruins. On Sunday from 2 pm to 6 pm, head to the Deep Ellum bar to shop 15 local vendors and enjoy free birthday cake. One of our favorite bars with food, don’t miss the margaritas and tacos.

