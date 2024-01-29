The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This February — Music, Theatre, and Lunar New Year Festivities

Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge during the Cowtown Marathon. (Photo by Brian Luenser)

Congratulations to all of you who survived your Dry January challenge, to those who turned over a new leaf and hit the gym hard for a couple of weeks, and to those who took all those warnings of “snowmageddon 2024” seriously. At least your pantry is well-stocked until early summer. Now, as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gets ready to gallop into the sunset until next year, we look ahead to what February has in store for us. There is no shortage of magical, musical, artistic, and athletic events to enjoy.

These are the best things to do in Fort Worth this February.

Music

Cliburn great Stanislav Ioudenitch is joined by his daughter, violinist Maria Ioudenitch, in a concert at The Kimbell on February 1. Father and daughter unite with an all-French program of Ravel, Boulanger, Poulenc, and Franck at the Kimbell.

On Saturday, February 10, Trilogy Tour brings Latin crossover stars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull to Dickies Arena.

The second annual Fort Worth Music Conference & Festival kicks off February 28 through March 2 at several venues throughout the Stockyards Historic District.

Theatre

Book your seats now to take a magic carpet ride with Disney’s Aladdin at Bass Performance Hall. Only Thursday, February 1 at 1:30 pm still has tickets available.

Stage West Theatre takes on 2015 Pulitzer Prize-finalist Marjorie Prime, through February 11. The play follows Marjorie and her daughter as they worry that her memory may be fading.

From February 1 through 24, Circle Theatre dives deep into the tortured life of Artemisia Gentileschi, who was the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century.

Join Horton the Elephant, and the Cat in the Hat at Seussical TYA. The musical transforms Casa Mañana Theatre into a Dr. Seuss wonderland from February 3 through 18.

Other Events & Activities

Kimbell Art Museum celebrates the Year of the Dragon in conjunction with Fort Worth Sister Cities International. The free Lunar New Year festivities will include the performance of traditional Chinese music by the Dallas Guzheng Association, New Year couplet artmaking, and an Asian art-themed scavenger hunt on Friday, February 9 beginning at 5:30 pm.

The Harlem Globetrotters: 2024 World Tour comes to Dickies Arena on Sunday, February 11, continuing their decades of basketball-themed performance, and amazing athletic tricks.

Texas Ballet Theatre performs Brilliants: A Journey Across Time and Line at Bass Hall from February 23 through 25.

The annual Cowtown Marathon takes to the streets of the city from February 23 through 25, as runners of all skill levels (from power walkers to marathon runners) lace up their shoes and take part in one of the most active events of the year. The trek gives locals and visitors the chance to explore the city in a unique way.