February 2024 – the second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards.
February 2024 – Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West stage exploring memory.
February 2024 – Lunar New Year celebration at The Kimbell Art Museum
February 2024 – Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge. (Photo by Brian Luenser)
01
04

The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards this February.

02
04

Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West Theatre this February.

03
04

There will also be a Lunar New Year celebration at The Kimbell Art Museum this February.

04
04

Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge during the Cowtown Marathon. (Photo by Brian Luenser)

February 2024 – the second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards.
February 2024 – Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West stage exploring memory.
February 2024 – Lunar New Year celebration at The Kimbell Art Museum
February 2024 – Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge. (Photo by Brian Luenser)
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This February — Music, Theatre, and Lunar New Year Festivities

Plus: The Cowtown Marathon, Harlem Globetrotters, and More

BY // 01.29.24
The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards this February.
Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West Theatre this February.
There will also be a Lunar New Year celebration at The Kimbell Art Museum this February.
Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge during the Cowtown Marathon. (Photo by Brian Luenser)
1
4

The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards this February.

2
4

Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West Theatre this February.

3
4

There will also be a Lunar New Year celebration at The Kimbell Art Museum this February.

4
4

Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge during the Cowtown Marathon. (Photo by Brian Luenser)

Congratulations to all of you who survived your Dry January challenge, to those who turned over a new leaf and hit the gym hard for a couple of weeks, and to those who took all those warnings of “snowmageddon 2024” seriously. At least your pantry is well-stocked until early summer. Now, as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gets ready to gallop into the sunset until next year, we look ahead to what February has in store for us. There is no shortage of magical, musical, artistic, and athletic events to enjoy.

These are the best things to do in Fort Worth this February.

February 2024 – the second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards.
The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival takes over the Stockyards this February.

Music

Cliburn great Stanislav Ioudenitch is joined by his daughter, violinist Maria Ioudenitch, in a concert at The Kimbell on February 1. Father and daughter unite with an all-French program of Ravel, Boulanger, Poulenc, and Franck at the Kimbell.

On Saturday, February 10, Trilogy Tour brings Latin crossover stars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull to Dickies Arena.

The second annual Fort Worth Music Conference & Festival kicks off February 28 through March 2 at several venues throughout the Stockyards Historic District.

February 2024 – Marjorie Prime takes to the Stage West stage exploring memory.
Pulitzer Prize-finalist “Marjorie Prime” is showing at Stage West Theatre.

Theatre

Book your seats now to take a magic carpet ride with Disney’s Aladdin at Bass Performance Hall. Only Thursday, February 1 at 1:30 pm still has tickets available.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

Stage West Theatre takes on 2015 Pulitzer Prize-finalist Marjorie Prime, through February 11. The play follows Marjorie and her daughter as they worry that her memory may be fading.

From February 1 through 24, Circle Theatre dives deep into the tortured life of Artemisia Gentileschi, who was the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century.

Join Horton the Elephant, and the Cat in the Hat at Seussical TYA. The musical transforms Casa Mañana Theatre into a Dr. Seuss wonderland from February 3 through 18.

February 2024 – Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge. (Photo by Brian Luenser)
Photo of runners traversing the Northside bridge. (Photo by Brian Luenser)

Other Events & Activities

Kimbell Art Museum celebrates the Year of the Dragon in conjunction with Fort Worth Sister Cities International. The free Lunar New Year festivities will include the performance of traditional Chinese music by the Dallas Guzheng Association, New Year couplet artmaking, and an Asian art-themed scavenger hunt on Friday, February 9 beginning at 5:30 pm.

The Harlem Globetrotters: 2024 World Tour comes to Dickies Arena on Sunday, February 11, continuing their decades of basketball-themed performance, and amazing athletic tricks.

Texas Ballet Theatre performs Brilliants: A Journey Across Time and Line at Bass Hall from February 23 through 25.

The annual Cowtown Marathon takes to the streets of the city from February 23 through 25, as runners of all skill levels (from power walkers to marathon runners) lace up their shoes and take part in one of the most active events of the year. The trek gives locals and visitors the chance to explore the city in a unique way.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X