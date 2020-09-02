Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Book launch event for Tilman Fertitta’s new book Shut Up and Listen!
Golden Nugget Lake Charles pool
Patio Brenner's on the bayou
01
04

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is one of the first casinos that will be reopening following Hurricane Laura.

02
04

Tilman Fertitta at his Catch Steak restaurant in Manhattan's meatpacking district contributes $1 million to relief of his workers following Hurricane Laura.

03
04

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is bringing its pool and casino scene back.

04
04

There is no denying the romantic appeal of Brenner's on the Bayou which reopens for business on Friday as part of Landry's Inc. statewide reopening. (Brenner's On The Bayou's Facebook.)

Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Book launch event for Tilman Fertitta’s new book Shut Up and Listen!
Golden Nugget Lake Charles pool
Patio Brenner's on the bayou
Culture / Newsy

Tilman Fertitta Donates $1 Million to Landry’s Employees Hurt by Hurricane Laura’s Lake Charles Devastation

Trying to Bolster a Reeling, Rebuilding Community

BY // 09.02.20
Golden Nugget Lake Charles is one of the first casinos that will be reopening following Hurricane Laura.
Tilman Fertitta at his Catch Steak restaurant in Manhattan's meatpacking district contributes $1 million to relief of his workers following Hurricane Laura.
Golden Nugget Lake Charles is bringing its pool and casino scene back.
There is no denying the romantic appeal of Brenner's on the Bayou which reopens for business on Friday as part of Landry's Inc. statewide reopening. (Brenner's On The Bayou's Facebook.)
1
4

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is one of the first casinos that will be reopening following Hurricane Laura.

2
4

Tilman Fertitta at his Catch Steak restaurant in Manhattan's meatpacking district contributes $1 million to relief of his workers following Hurricane Laura.

3
4

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is bringing its pool and casino scene back.

4
4

There is no denying the romantic appeal of Brenner's on the Bayou which reopens for business on Friday as part of Landry's Inc. statewide reopening. (Brenner's On The Bayou's Facebook.)

In April as a result of the devastating financial fallout from COVID-19, the Tilman Fertitta family provided $1 million in seed money for the Fertitta Entertainment/Employee Relief Fund. Now, the billionaire hospitality magnate is stepping up to the plate once again by announcing Wednesday that he is contributing $1 million to the Landry’s Employees in Lake Charles Relief Fund.

Landry’s has some 1,500 employees in southwest Louisiana whose livelihood and homes have suffered damage from Hurricane Laura to varying degrees.

Fertitta’s Golden Nugget Lake Charles casino took its hits from the 150 mph winds but was able to remain partially open to house first responders, national hurricane reporters (including Weather Channel reporters who broadcast live directly from the hotel even as other nearby casinos lost power) and critical infrastructure workers including CenterPoint Energy, Entergy and Kroger workers, plus state fire marshals and state police officers.

News reports included video of pieces of the roof of the Golden Nugget being peeled away by the heavy winds.

The Houston hospitality tycoon tells PaperCity that he hopes to reopen the hotel/casino in a few weeks. Anyone who witnessed the remarkably speedy recovery of Brenner’s Steakhouse on the Bayou following the severe flooding of Harvey will have no doubt on the casino’s quick turnaround. This comes on the heels of the Golden Nugget Lake Charles casino just reopening in May after its COVID-19 mandated closure.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible storm,” Fertitta says in a statement. “The Lake Charles community is one of our homes. We are eager to help our neighbors and team members throughout southern Louisiana as they face the long road to recovery in rebuilding.”

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

The Category 4 storm hit land early Thursday near the Texas state line, tearing off roofs and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. Estimates are that it could take weeks and weeks before power is restored to all damaged homes, residents and businesses. Billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses have been reported.

Visit The Parklane
Your Home Your Playground on the cutting edge of Art, Culture, and the city's finest urban outdoors.
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X