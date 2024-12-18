Step Aboard The Titanic In A New Immersive Exhibition Coming to Dallas

The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic's wreckage site.

One of the recreations at the "Titanic: The Exhibition" includes the ship's exterior promenade deck. (Courtesy)

Twenty-eight years after the epic 1997 film Titanic came out in theaters and over a century since the ship sank, a new immersive exhibition will debut in Dallas. Titanic: The Exhibition will open at Addison’s Pepper Square on February 14, 2025.

Guests will be able to step aboard the Titanic and explore recreations of the ship’s interior and exterior while following the chronological story from design to tragedy. There will also be over 350 artifacts such as china, menus, and personal items, as well as props and costumes from the James Cameron film.

A truly immersive experience, each guest will receive a boarding pass that corresponds with a real passenger on the ship, which guests will follow individually as they explore the first, second, and third-class galleries. The journey will end in the final galleries, showcasing a tribute wall revealing each passenger’s fate.

Some highlights of the exhibition include a “two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first-class hallway and millionaire’s suite, the third-class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.” Music from the era of 1912 will play throughout the exhibit.

The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site. A raised glass floor will simulate walking along the ocean floor, while broken china in the sand gives viewers a glimpse into what divers saw when exploring the site.

And, of course, there’s got to be some cool tech to help you dive deeper into the experience. Virtual reality will have guests “descending” the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to the ship’s final resting place. And if you really want to get into the history, an audio guide will also be available.

The traveling exhibition is produced by Fever and Imagine (formerly Imagine Exhibitions) — creators of award-winning traveling experiences Harry Potter: The Exhibition and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Why the Titanic next?

President and CEO of Imagine Tom Zaller says in a release: “Titanic has been a part of my life since the late 90s when I had the incredible opportunity to dive to the wreck site, and since that firsthand experience, I’ve presented hundreds of exhibitions about the ship, her people, and her stories.”

He goes on to explain that one of the first Titanic exhibitions he was a part of was at Fair Park in Dallas in 2000. “This story continues to fascinate people; it’s every man’s story — the story of hopes and dreams. Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.”

Titanic: The Exhibition will only be open in Dallas for a limited time.