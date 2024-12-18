fbpx
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic Exhibition Dallas
01
05

Step aboard the Titanic when "Titanic: The Exhibition" debuts in Dallas in February. (Courtesy)

02
05

Guests at "Titanic: The Exhibition" will receive a boarding pass that corresponds to a real passenger. (Courtesy)

03
05

A two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase is on display at "Titanic: The Exhibition." (Courtesy)

04
05

One of the recreations at the "Titanic: The Exhibition" includes the ship's exterior promenade deck. (Courtesy)

05
05

The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic's wreckage site.

Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic The Exhibition
Titanic Exhibition Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

Step Aboard The Titanic In A New Immersive Exhibition Coming to Dallas

Explore Recreations of The Ship, Over 350 Artifacts, and Props from The Iconic 1997 Film

BY // 12.18.24
Step aboard the Titanic when "Titanic: The Exhibition" debuts in Dallas in February. (Courtesy)
Guests at "Titanic: The Exhibition" will receive a boarding pass that corresponds to a real passenger. (Courtesy)
A two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase is on display at "Titanic: The Exhibition." (Courtesy)
One of the recreations at the "Titanic: The Exhibition" includes the ship's exterior promenade deck. (Courtesy)
The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic's wreckage site.
1
5

Step aboard the Titanic when "Titanic: The Exhibition" debuts in Dallas in February. (Courtesy)

2
5

Guests at "Titanic: The Exhibition" will receive a boarding pass that corresponds to a real passenger. (Courtesy)

3
5

A two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase is on display at "Titanic: The Exhibition." (Courtesy)

4
5

One of the recreations at the "Titanic: The Exhibition" includes the ship's exterior promenade deck. (Courtesy)

5
5

The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic's wreckage site.

Twenty-eight years after the epic 1997 film Titanic came out in theaters and over a century since the ship sank, a new immersive exhibition will debut in Dallas. Titanic: The Exhibition will open at Addison’s Pepper Square on February 14, 2025.

Guests will be able to step aboard the Titanic and explore recreations of the ship’s interior and exterior while following the chronological story from design to tragedy. There will also be over 350 artifacts such as china, menus, and personal items, as well as props and costumes from the James Cameron film.

A truly immersive experience, each guest will receive a boarding pass that corresponds with a real passenger on the ship, which guests will follow individually as they explore the first, second, and third-class galleries. The journey will end in the final galleries, showcasing a tribute wall revealing each passenger’s fate.

Titanic Exhibition Dallas
Step aboard the Titanic when “Titanic: The Exhibition” debuts in Dallas in February. (Courtesy)

Some highlights of the exhibition include a “two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first-class hallway and millionaire’s suite, the third-class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.” Music from the era of 1912 will play throughout the exhibit.

The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site. A raised glass floor will simulate walking along the ocean floor, while broken china in the sand gives viewers a glimpse into what divers saw when exploring the site.

And, of course, there’s got to be some cool tech to help you dive deeper into the experience. Virtual reality will have guests “descending” the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to the ship’s final resting place. And if you really want to get into the history, an audio guide will also be available.

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
Titanic Exhibition Dallas
The Discovery Gallery will focus on the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site.

The traveling exhibition is produced by Fever and Imagine (formerly Imagine Exhibitions) — creators of award-winning traveling experiences Harry Potter: The Exhibition and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Why the Titanic next?

President and CEO of Imagine Tom Zaller says in a release: “Titanic has been a part of my life since the late 90s when I had the incredible opportunity to dive to the wreck site, and since that firsthand experience, I’ve presented hundreds of exhibitions about the ship, her people, and her stories.”

He goes on to explain that one of the first Titanic exhibitions he was a part of was at Fair Park in Dallas in 2000. “This story continues to fascinate people; it’s every man’s story — the story of hopes and dreams. Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.”

Titanic: The Exhibition will only be open in Dallas for a limited time.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Uptown
FOR SALE

5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
3106 Newcastle Drive
Lynn Park
FOR SALE

3106 Newcastle Drive
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Tracey Smith
This property is listed by: Tracey Smith (912) 222-5128 Email Realtor
3106 Newcastle Drive
4106 Lehigh Avenue
West University Place
FOR SALE

4106 Lehigh Avenue
Houston, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Henderson
This property is listed by: Mary Henderson (713) 817-1851 Email Realtor
4106 Lehigh Avenue
3017 Reba Drive
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3017 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3017 Reba Drive
12210 Whittington Drive
Briar Lake | Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12210 Whittington Drive
Houston, TX

$479,900 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
12210 Whittington Drive
4107 Sunset Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

4107 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$805,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Henderson
This property is listed by: Mary Henderson (713) 817-1851 Email Realtor
4107 Sunset Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X