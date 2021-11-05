Rosewood Mayakoba’s Wellness Experience Provides Transformation and Healing in Mexico’s Riviera Maya

Cooking classes teach wellness seekers how to give the body locally sourced nutrients with delicious cuisine of the Yucatan region. (photo by Georgie Miller)

During the Kuxtol treatment experience, bespoke aromatherapies are used to quench the body's needs. (Photo by Georgie Miller)

Guests will learn the ancient Mayan practices of aromatherapy and how each plant provides the body with different benefits based on its specific needs.

The spacious spa at Rosewood Mayakoba is located on an island with wooden paths through a lush jungle.

MAYAKOBA, Mexico — Beach vacations can provide many things: sun-soaked adventures, memories, relaxation, and even hangovers. But at Rosewood Mayakoba, one of Mexico’s most esteemed oceanside resorts (located within the gates of Mayakoba on the Yucatan Peninsula), the philosophy is “come as a guest, stay as a local.”

Rosewood Mayakoba is also catering to those who strive for more transformational results out of their vacation with their premier Wellness Experiences. The resort provides those seeking mental, physical, and spiritual rejuvenation with a bespoke path to wellness complete with specialized Wellness Suites. Curated experiences include Ayurvedic body treatments, nutritional cooking classes, unique fitness adventures, and even philanthropic participation – all based on individual definitions of finding mindfulness, health, and happiness.

In a seaside dreamland lauded for attentive service, world-class farm-to-table gourmet dining, and pristine accommodations, Rosewood Mayakoba’s wellness programming offers visitors a chance to explore an individualized journey to well-being. Every step of the program is steeped in luxury and brimming with warm, Mexican culture.

Upon arrival, guests who book one of the property’s dedicated Wellness Suites will hop into the quintessential Mayakoba duffy boats and cruise along the crystal watered canals to their tranquil retreats. A smiley “wellbeing butler” is waiting on the dock to curate a personalized wellness-focused itinerary and tend to your every whim while on the property.

The enormous, two-story wellness suites at Rosewood Mayakoba are a luxury respite.

Wellness Suites

Serving as the private refuge necessary for a healing escape, the eight recently renovated Wellness Suites are located on their own private island as a dedicated wellness destination within the resort. The jaw-dropping, 2000-square-foot suites span two stories. In addition to the classic Rosewood luxury touches, the enormous living and dining area, outdoor patios, and plush bedroom and bathroom are chock full of details like essential oils, lunar lamps, healing crystals, yoga mats, and daily fresh juices provided to enhance the growth process.

The suites have distinct, wellness-focused features including a private salt-therapy pool overlooking the Mayakoba lagoon, a meditation garden with a reflexology fountain, and in-shower aromatherapy setup to encourage self- healing in the solitude of each elegant space.

The Wellness Suites boast mediation gardens, private salt water pools and reflexology fountains.

Bespoke Wellness Experiences

In addition to booking a Wellness Suite, visitors can schedule a consultation with the expert team at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. The staff will use customized treatments, rituals, and classes from hotel’s signature wellness retreats for a well-rounded itinerary based on both ancient and modern healing practices.

The on-site Ayurveda practitioner is available to lead soul-quenching workshops like the Prana breathing class, which provides unique insight on the powers of breath techniques on the mind and body.

The resort’s fitness staff lead classes like floating yoga, mobility workouts on the beach, and bike riding along Mayakoba’s extensive jungle paths with iguanas bidding a good morning.

Rosewood Mayakoba’s emphasis on dining with locally-sourced ingredients and ancient Mayan cooking techniques native to the Yucatan region prove that wellness is more than a spa treatment. The passionate chefs host cooking classes to teach guests how to nourish the body using balanced, intentional ingredients in dishes like salsas, ceviche and even refreshing cocktails. Vegetables have never tasted so good.

Find inner wellness at Rosewood Mayakoba.

Sense, A Rosewood Spa also offers state-of-the-art facilities with unique details to inspire wellness. A natural Cenote, serene lounging nooks, and treatment suites scattered among a tropical jungle backdrop accentuate each treatment.

The specialized Kuxtal Sensory Garden treatment and massage give an intuitive look into ancient Mayan wellness practices with a sensorial ritual to awaken the five senses. After choosing from the greenhouse garden’s selection of fragrant plants like rosemary and lavender, the therapist demonstrates how the body is subconsciously finding synergy to nourish itself mentally, physically, and spiritually based on the surrounding nature. A sublime 90-minute massage follows using the essential oils of the plants that were picked for an immersive reflection.

Guests can even participate in the hotel’s Hour of Kindness, which emphasizes giving back to others on the journey to help oneself. The hotel team will take guests to visit non-profit organizations helping the surrounding community for a heartfelt dose of healing.

To round out each customized retreat, there is an option for a shaman-led Marry Oneself ceremony to encourage participants to set intentions to help close out the past and prepare for openness of the future as they depart paradise.

After a getaway with this kind of profound intention, you’ll go back to reality better than ever.