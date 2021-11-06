When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun

Live music makes almost anything more enjoyable — including strolling, shopping and eating at some of Texas’ top mixed-use destinations. Midway’s distinctive developments — which include the trend-setting CITYCENTRE in West Houston, the revamped, reimagined GreenStreet in downtown and the world all its own in College Station called Century Square — embraced the power of live music early. And it’s only turning up the volume on the fun this fall.

We’re talking about a full slate of talented performers and toe-tapping live shows. Enjoy cool evening breezes, twinkling lights, plush green spaces and the excitement of live music at CITYCENTRE, Century Square, GreenStreet, Kings Harbor and Memorial Green. This is your guide to some great free — that’s right, all these concerts are free — live music in Texas.

These are some of the more unique live music experiences in Texas. Once you go once, you’ll understand what the buzz is about.

CITYCENTRE

CITYCENTRE’s event schedule has been ramping up for a while, but fall heralds the full return of live music in The Plaza every weekend. CITYCENTRE’s signature expansive green space is the ideal spot to settle in for an evening, bopping along to classic rock and pop, chilling out to smooth jazz or kicking up your heels to country music.

Every Friday and Saturday summer night you’ll get Live Music in The Plaza from 6 pm to 9 pm. Sunday nights, the live music is earlier (from 3 pm to 6 pm) and inspirational-based. Whether you’re into Live Music in The Plaza or Sunday Night Live, you’ll find plenty of reasons to tap your feet, and even dance. And of course, the best of CITYCENTRE’s shopping and restaurant options are waiting for you too.

The weekends are full of music this fall in CUTYCENTRE.

Century Square

Live music is the heartbeat of Century Square, an upscale destination for dining, shopping and events in College Station that’s right across from Texas A&M University, yet also a world apart. There are numerous chances to enjoy live music at the center’s weekly Biergarten, an outdoor pop-up festival featuring drinks, food, a real sense of community and Aggie football. (For more on the Biergarten, read our full story.)

Century Square’s Biergarten is quite the scene, with covered picnic tables galore.

There is live music every Friday and Saturday night on The Front Porch (the times vary depending on Aggie kickoff time). This is a real chance to soak up sounds for every taste, including jazz, contemporary Christian and country music.

In addition to the live music, Century Square will also be hosting Cars and Coffee, a gear head and caffeine lovers dream that takes place the third Sunday (November 21 and December 19 are the dates of the next two) of every month from 11 am to 2 pm. You’ll see some of the sweetest rides in Texas — with the chance to grab some coffee from Harvest Coffee or healthy drinks from Clean Juice.

GreenStreet

Liven up your downtown lunch break with Tuesday Tunes on The Lawn at GreenStreet. This midday music series features a mix of pop, rock and Latin favorites from local performers every Tuesday from 11:30 am. to 1:30 pm. This is the perfect mid-week pick-me-up to enliven a work week. It certainly makes for anything but an ordinary lunch hour.

Didn’t pack a lunch? No worries. GreenStreet’s full range of restaurants — including M&S Seafood | Steaks | Oysters, The Palm, Guadalajara del Centro and Life Time’s LifeCafe — offer to-go options so you can sit outside while enjoying the tunes.

Listen to live music over lunch every Tuesday at GreenStreet.

Kings Harbor

Live music and Lake Houston are just the fall combination you need. And Kings Harbor, the Midway mixed-use development in Kingwood, is all in with its Fall Concert Series. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and get ready to enjoy performances under the stars from top local talent. Upcoming live music is planned for Saturday, November 27 from 6 to 9 pm.

Memorial Green

Memorial Green, a land of luxe boutiques, restaurants, residences and healthy living, rolled out its own new live music event in late September with the next one planned for November 18, so mark your calendar. Fall evenings in Houston are made even better with live music on cool(ish) autumn nights.

Memorial Green kicked off its first ever music series in September.

Searching for more live music? Check out the event schedules at each Midway property and never skip a beat. Concerts are free to attend and food and drinks can be purchased on-site — with many top restaurants right there.

After all, live music is best enjoyed when you’re listening in a truly great place to hang out.

PaperCity Network Editorial Director Chris Baldwin contributed to this story.

For much more on Midway’s Texas districts and the live music fun, check out the new, reimagined District website. You’ll get more interesting stories, event news, sneak peeks of what’s to come and more.