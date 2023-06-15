Austin’s The Loren at Lady Bird Lake Earns Remarkable Hotel Rankings From Top National Travel Magazines

Day or night, vies of the Austin skyline as seem from The Loren at Lady Bird Lake are spectacular. (Photo by Casey Woods)

On occasion, we find that getting out of town simply for the sake of getting out of town is reason enough to hit the road. On our next adventure, we will be heading to Austin to experience The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. That gem of a hotel has received top rankings from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and Southern Living magazines.

All three popular magazines have blessed the contemporary property with membership in the coveted best new hotels in the world/South for 2023.

In Travel + Leisure‘s “The 100 Best New Hotels in the World,” The Loren at Lady Bird Lake shares the spotlight with such eminent and diverse properties as The Peninsula in Istanbul, Lolebezi in Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia and Rock House in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“This distinctly urban hotel plays a clever trick — it can make you forget you’re in a city at all,” writes Mariah Tyler. “With sweeping views of Lady Bird Lake and the Colorado River, front-door access to numerous walking and biking trails, and a design that leans heavily on natural materials and a bounty of plants, this newcomer brings the outside in.”

Condé Nast Traveler includes The Loren in its 2023 Hot List of the best new hotels in the world. The Lone Star property enjoys the publication’s love along with hotels including the Rosewood Vienna in Austria, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives and Hotel Chelsea in New York.

Describing The Loren as having the best location in downtown Austin, writer Sterling Kelso adds: “It’s all about understated glamor — and a touch of Caribbean hospitality.”

Southern Living magazine’s list of the best new hotels in the south offers more praise to The Loren. “The line between indoors and outdoors blur at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, where views of Lady Bird Lake and the Colorado River make guests one with nature from the moment they step through the hotel’s welcoming front doors,” the magazine notes.

Yes, this is no ordinary Austin retreat.