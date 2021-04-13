A Babymoon Boom — The Best Trips and Maternity Spa Treatments to Book Now

*Note: Travel can be a complicated or out-of-the-question affair in 2021, but with vaccination accessibility increasing across Texas, it might be the perfect time to start planning (or dreaming of) a much-needed getaway. Those who choose to travel should check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 before doing so.

When prepping for the arrival of a new family member, endless checklists are created. Perhaps one of the most relaxing and exciting items on the list: a babymoon. While 2020 didn’t beckon the opportunity for travel, many couples are planning post-baby, post-vaccine babymoons for 2021 and beyond. We’ve rounded up a list of the most luxurious places to relax, unwind, and partake in some prenatal activities. And many include a babymoon must: spa time.

(*Prenatal treatments below are recommended for second or third trimester)

The Waldorf Astoria Park City offers babymoon-appropriate massages at their state-of-the-art spa.

Park City, Utah

With any babymoon, the focus should be on ease of travel and accessibility. This isn’t the time to be darting around a bustling city, lugging bursting suitcases around for endless blocks. The great thing about Park City is how it’s nestled up in the mountains, positioned just a half-hour drive from the Salt Lake City airport. The Waldorf Astoria Park City offers “Mommy-To-Be” massages at their state-of-the-art spa. The exclusive treatment adds in a specialized skincare regime during this delicate time, and even offers prenatal herbal body oil.

In addition to the spa experience, the resort provides curated programming for their babymoon couple guests. And one of the favorite activities for summertime visiting is poolside cabana rentals on-property with a picturesque mountain backdrop.

L’Auberge de Sedona offers a glowing destination for expecting couples in Sedona, Arizona.

Sedona, Arizona

Situated along Oak Creek in Arizona’s famed Red Rock country, L’Auberge de Sedona offers a glowing destination for expecting couples seeking a relaxing retreat focused on mindfulness and recentering before the big arrival. And truly, everyone could use a little recentering after 2020. As a salute to expectant mothers, L’Apothecary Spa offers a “Maternity Massage” that is nurturing for both the mother and child. A blend of essential oils specifically formulated for pregnancy is used to perform this massage, taking extra care and attention to the given mother’s comfort and stage of pregnancy.

The resort also features luxurious cottages and suites with panoramic views of Sedona’s spectacular Red Rocks.

Half-Mile Farm by Old Edwards in North Carolina’s Highlands town.

Highlands, North Carolina

Looking for a more idyllic, natural escape? Half-Mile Farm by Old Edwards is the perfect spot offering a quaint, adults-only country inn secluded in North Carolina’s Highlands and surrounded by mountain vistas. On the menu for couples is relaxing in a beautiful appointed guest room or cabin with rustic-luxe decor and tranquil views, and indulging in a farm-fresh breakfast each morning. For an extra sense of relaxation, take a dip in the heated mineral pool or enjoy a picnic on the grassy lawn.

One of the most popular pastimes is canoeing on Apple Lake or strolling through the gardens as dusk settles over the land. And of course we must mention a prenatal spa treatment. Cradled in comfort in a safe side-lying position, expecting mamas can treat themselves to the 80-minute “Mother to Be Massage” at The Spa at Old Edwards, utilizing gentle techniques to soothe both mother and baby.

The Gant Aspen offers privacy, comfort, and tranquility to expectant couples.

Aspen, Colorado

As Aspen is one of the most popular destinations for Texans, we had to include on the babymoon list. One of the best places to stay for a babymoon? A parents-to-be authentic Aspen escape to soak in the beauty, tranquility and culture of the area is complete with a home base at The Gant Aspen. Couples enjoy the privacy and comfort of home with their own condominium, enjoying luxuries of exceptional resort services. This allows for safe and convenient travel for soon-to-be parents. And The Gant’s team loves customizing mommy-to-be experiences for guests, including mocktails at Pepperjack’s Café while lounging atop The Gant’s rooftop – overlooking Aspen Mountain. And restorative yoga or private mind body spirit sessions are popular with Aspen Shakti.

Sonoma’s iconic MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa offers gorgeous farm-to-table treatments, including a “50-minute Pregnancy Massage.”

Sonoma, California

What was once a 19th century Victorian home nestled on a 300-acre working ranch is now Sonoma’s iconic MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. As one of the few remaining examples of Victorian architecture in Sonoma, the hotel lends itself to a romantic babymoon with rose gardens, meandering pathways, a pool and spa sanctuary, farm-to-table restaurant, and close proximity to Sonoma’s attractions perfect for expecting parents, including olive oil tastings, art galleries, gentle hikes and scenic drives.

Staying true to its farm-to-spa table-style treatments, The Spa at MacArthur’s “50-minute Pregnancy Massage” is designed to relieve stress, improve sleep and pamper expectant mothers. Over at The Porch coffee shop, mamas-to-be can enjoy an adaptogen latte made with steamed milk (or milk alternative) and Moon Juice.

Valmont for The Spa at The Setai Miami Beach offers a special mother-to-be massage.

Miami, Florida

Situated ocean-side and masterfully combining the warmth of Asian hospitality with the best in personalized service, The Setai Miami Beach recently debuted Valmont for The Spa at The Setai, which offers a unique “Mother-To-Be Massage.” This 60-minute massage, specially developed for expectant mothers, is simultaneously gentle, comforting, and toning. It aims at improving blood circulation and relaxing muscles to soothe the legs and back of the mother to be. Ideal for expectant mothers seeking a little me time to feel lighter, more relaxed, and ultimately radiant. Mom’s looking to elevate the treatment even further, may experience it in one of The Setai’s outdoor serenity pods surrounded by a mini lake and the fresh ocean breeze.

Thompson San Antonio is a one-stop shop for any expectant parents.

San Antonio, Texas

For the almost Texas parents who wish to babymoon a little closer to home, San Antonio is a popular and accessible destination. And why not stay in the buzziest new hotel to hit the River Walk? Poised to shake up the San Antonio scene with a bold and evocative contemporary experience, Thompson San Antonio is a one-stop shop for any expectant parents.

With views of the San Antonio skyline or Texas Hill Country, this retreat offers one last relaxing vacation before the little one makes its debut. From the four culinary concepts all within the walls of the hotel to the rooftop bar and showstopping pool deck, all are complete with mixologists who can suggest mocktail options, perfect for sipping poolside. The star of the show with this destination is Landrace, a new restaurant from the city’s star chef, Steve McHugh, whose menu is a celebration of heritage Texas growers and producers.

The organic gardens of Lake Austin Spa Resort.

Austin, Texas

boasts brand new room renovations and plenty of wide open space on the water — an ideal Texas wellness destination that’s perfect for babymooners. What pregnant woman wouldn’t want to walk around in her robe all day? This romantic, remote resort offers couple’s spa treatments as well as cooking classes, prenatal yoga, kayaking or even a boat cruise. There are only 40 rooms on the whole property, and the menu is health-conscious, which is ideal for prenatal dietary requirements.

But the real draw for babymooners is the “Mom-To-Be Organic Facial”: a deeply-restorative, hydrating, and calming treatment designed for moms-to-be to improve sensitive, hormone-reactive skin. Featuring a gentle exfoliation, hydrating mask, and a regenerating cream, the thoughtful treatment leaves skin with a lovely glow.

The Palms Turks & Caicos’s award-winning spa features a “Mama Mia” treatment — perfect for babymooners.

Turks & Caicos

Just in case babymoon sights are set a little more tropical (and a bit more remote), we included The Palms Turks & Caicos. Located on the award-winning Grace Bay beach, this resort is the ultimate babymoon getaway boasting an infinity pool with beach views, open air restaurants for a mocktail under the stars, and delicious Southern comfort food with an island twist to satisfy cravings.

The destination is also home to the award-winning The Spa at the Palms, with offers its own dreamy water features and only-found-here treatments. Enjoy sunrise yoga on the beach, evening meditation poolside, and mommy-to-be treatments like the “Mama Mia” for a relaxing prenatal massage that uses advanced techniques for a feeling of comfort and well-being. The open-air design and slew of water activities allow for a natural connection to the destination and one-of-a-kind stay in Provo.