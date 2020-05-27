Renowned Lake Austin Spa Resort to Reopen After a Major Renovation — Reimagining a Lakefront Paradise

The Palm Pool is one of two pools on the resort property. (Photo by Gary Bogdon)

Executive chef Stephane Beaucamp in the robust vegetable garden that provides food for the resort. (Photo by Gary Bogdon)

A romantic dinner on the resort deck will be a possibility when the spa re-opens July 1. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

The living area of the newly decorated Lady Bird Johnson suite where President George H.W. Bush and Barbara once sought renewal. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Thanks to the design work of Dallas' Brianna Wright-Guay, the spa living room has a fresh new look. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

The Garden Library at Lake Austin Spa, a quiet place for reading or table games has a fresh new look. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Water sports will be part of the experience when Lake Austin Spa Resort re-opens on July 1 with a new look and new services. (Photo by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Hammocks are hung from the oaks and pecan trees across the resort's 19 acres. (Photo by Barry Bogdon)

Fans of Lake Austin Spa Resort, the highly-touted haven that is a mere 30 minute drive from Austin, are rejoicing with news that the doors will reopen July 1 with a new look and new services. Closing due to the coronavirus pandemic presented an ideal time for the spa to undergo a multi-million renovation.

The shabby chic that had previously defined guest rooms and public areas has been transformed into charming luxury as Dallas-based Brianna Wright-Guay of Brianna Wright Interiors was tasked with the decorative upgrades. Lake Austin Spa co-owner Mike McAdams had the vision that the interior designer implemented.

Guest rooms have been given a luxe facelift with new furnishings and fabrics, soothing colors and new lighting. The Living Room, Garden Library, Dining Room, Lake Room and the beloved Blue Room in the Lake House Spa have all been reimagined in a whirl of English fabrics, original artworks and custom furnishings evoking an ever-pleasing residential vibe. Everything was selected in keeping with McAdams philosophy that surroundings have a significant impact on health and wellness.

For those who have yet to visit Lake Austin Spa Resort, the property stretches across 19 lakefront acres with 40 rooms, each with its own front porch overlooking either the lake or the verdant vegetable garden. Voluptuous pecan trees and oaks and a wealth of beautiful landscaping add to the serenity of the resort.

Water Mat at the Lake Austin Spa Resort

Thanks to the spa’s lavish location on Lake Austin, water sports abound including sunset wine tours, water cycling, boating, canoeing and the now new wake surfing.

“We’ve received countless emails and calls from our guests asking when we’re reopening and trust that we want to open when the time is right for both our staff and our guests and that time is coming,” says managing director Janis Clapoff.

In addition to the renovations, the spa has instituted rigorous cleaning practices and protocols in keeping with safety recommendations due to the pandemic. Staff, including estheticians, will wear masks and gloves while massage therapists will wear masks. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all public spaces and practice social distancing. Class size will be limited and the dining and pool areas are reconfigured for social distancing.

New menus, courtesy of executive chef Stephane Beaucamp, and new spa services reflect the importance of immune boosting meals and spa treatments that help build immunity such as lymphatic drainage. Additional new spa experiences include the Gua Sha Instant Lift Facial and the exhilarating Dakini Skywalking Treatment.

We imagine that this latest renovation and further focus on wellbeing will once again place Lake Austin Spa Resort among the best in the country and the world as it has long enjoyed top rankings from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Town & Country, and Southern Living. In 2019, Condé Nast named it the No. 1 destination spa resort in North America and the No. 2 destination spa in the entire world.

For a closer look at the Lake Austin Spa renovation, click thru the photo gallery below: