How to Explore the Best Neighborhoods in Santa Monica, According to a Local

Santa Monica is probably best known for that iconic pier — you know, the one with the huge ferris wheel featured in just about every rom-com ever. Within walking distance of the pier, tourists flock to Third Street Promenade, an outdoor shopping strip frequented by Santa Monica locals much in the same way as New Yorkers hang out in Times Square: only if completely necessary.

The next time you visit this beautiful, beachside Santa Monica, check out these coastal neighborhoods to avoid the tourist traps and get a peek at local life instead.

How a Local Explores Ocean Park

Mostly residential with a line-up of excellent local shops and eateries along Ocean Park Blvd, this is my favorite neighborhood of Santa Monica. It’s walkable, and there’s never a tourist in sight. My guess is that it may not stay that way for too long. New openings such as buzzy bagel shop Layla Bagels and sophisticated Local Kitchen + Wine Bar often garner a bit of a crowd. Walking along Ocean Park, you may pop into the lush plant nursery and garden supply shop on the corner of 16th Street, browse for a fun souvenir at this hodgepodge gift shop, or try on shoes at this carefully-curated boutique. Wherever you wander, you’ll probably notice you’re the only one in the sleepy shop, and the shop owner may very well be the one behind the cash register.

If you’re hungry, there are so many favorites to hit: I could tell you to pick a colorful salad and an indulgent pastry from the case at Thyme Market. Or I could advise walking further down to Blossom and sitting in the sun watching passersby while slurping up pho. But if you are looking for a leisurely walk around town, the best course of action is to pick up a honey lavender oat latte from Love Coffee Bar and walk toward Cloverfield Park. Take Oak Street on the way there to see the neighborhood’s pretty homes and characterful foliage, and take Ocean Park back home to browse more shops and eateries.

How a Local Explores Montana Avenue

Ocean Park is the place to go for a down-to-earth, local vibe, but if you are looking for a wider variety of shops and some more high-end restaurants, Montana Avenue is the place to go. My favorite is to grab a matcha latte topped with coconut foam at La La Land Kind Cafe and then park wherever I can find a spot near the intersection of Montana and Ocean. There’s a rickety set of wooden stairs there that leads to the beach, and it’s the best starting point for an oceanside walk. Head in the direction of the Pacific Palisades (away from the Santa Monica pier and its questionable smells) for a stretch of boardwalk that is much more serene.

For shopping and eating, walk along Montana Avenue instead. Sweet Lady Jane’s triple berry cake is beloved by all, Father’s Office is renowned for its burgers, and Caffe Luxxe is a great place to grab a coffee. You’ll spot plenty of juice bars, upscale furniture stores, and specialty shops along the way.

How a Local Explores Main Street

Santa Monica’s Main Street is full of well-curated thrift shops, buzzy eateries, and happy hours. A California classic is grabbing a boba tea and salad at Urth Cafe and sitting on the patio. I always find a keeper amongst The Closet Trading Co.’s collection of brand-name, second-hand clothes. For dinner, Jinya Ramen’s spicy creamy vegan ramen never fails to warm the soul. And Cobi’s flower-lined bar, lush wall-papered walls, and excellent Southeast Asian fare (don’t miss the curry puffs!) make for a dinner out with big flavor. I prefer to sit on the quieter, greenery-filled patio.