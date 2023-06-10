Gucci MLB Astros 1
Gucci MLB Astros 2
Gucci MLB
Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 4.10.16 PM
Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 4.11.00 PM
mens-stitches-orange-houston-astros-cooperstown-collection-team-jersey_ss5_p-5361673+pv-1+u-rmiayvwcd0givtqwgnmj+v-z0lcc1tnuiygfnmrlhrw
Screen Shot 2023-06-09 at 6.41.50 PM
{False}
718461_ZALYI_9117_HERO_100_0000_Light_3226
01
09

Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros logo on the vest.

02
09

The Astros feel the Gucci love on these denim pants where logo patches decorate the jeans.

03
09

Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros MLB logo on the Gucci bowling shirt.

04
09

'baseball y'all' is the slogan Julia Morales has chosen for her unisex t-shirts.

05
09

Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet and Astros sideline reporter, in her signature t-shirt.

06
09

Houston Astros orange jerseys can be seen chock-a-block at Minute Maid Park.

07
09

Houston Astros botanical shorts from New Era Cap. See the logo in the right corner of the sexy boxers.

08
09

Gucci styling the New York Yankees in this baseball cap.

09
09

Love the Yankees tweed jacket, which isn't available with the Astros logo. Boo.

Gucci MLB Astros 1
Gucci MLB Astros 2
Gucci MLB
Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 4.10.16 PM
Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 4.11.00 PM
mens-stitches-orange-houston-astros-cooperstown-collection-team-jersey_ss5_p-5361673+pv-1+u-rmiayvwcd0givtqwgnmj+v-z0lcc1tnuiygfnmrlhrw
Screen Shot 2023-06-09 at 6.41.50 PM
{False}
718461_ZALYI_9117_HERO_100_0000_Light_3226
Fashion / Shopping

Gucci Jumps On the Astros Bandwagon — Baseball Team Attire Gets a High Fashion Twist and Other Stylish Options Beckon

Anything But Your Ordinary Sports T-Shirts and Jerseys

BY // 06.09.23
Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros logo on the vest.
The Astros feel the Gucci love on these denim pants where logo patches decorate the jeans.
Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros MLB logo on the Gucci bowling shirt.
'baseball y'all' is the slogan Julia Morales has chosen for her unisex t-shirts.
Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet and Astros sideline reporter, in her signature t-shirt.
Houston Astros orange jerseys can be seen chock-a-block at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros botanical shorts from New Era Cap. See the logo in the right corner of the sexy boxers.
Gucci styling the New York Yankees in this baseball cap.
Love the Yankees tweed jacket, which isn't available with the Astros logo. Boo.
1
9

Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros logo on the vest.

2
9

The Astros feel the Gucci love on these denim pants where logo patches decorate the jeans.

3
9

Gucci embraces baseball fever with casual wear celebrating top MLB teams. Look close and you can see the Astros MLB logo on the Gucci bowling shirt.

4
9

'baseball y'all' is the slogan Julia Morales has chosen for her unisex t-shirts.

5
9

Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet and Astros sideline reporter, in her signature t-shirt.

6
9

Houston Astros orange jerseys can be seen chock-a-block at Minute Maid Park.

7
9

Houston Astros botanical shorts from New Era Cap. See the logo in the right corner of the sexy boxers.

8
9

Gucci styling the New York Yankees in this baseball cap.

9
9

Love the Yankees tweed jacket, which isn't available with the Astros logo. Boo.

Before baseball season gets too far down the track, Astros fans who enjoy showing their team loyalty are surely thinking about their game attire. Already we’re seeing hundreds of those official orange game day polos in the stands but there is so much more to game day dressing beyond the official MLB shop offerings.

Starting at the top of the fashion food chain, Gucci revisits its 2018 relationship with Major League Baseball by creating an assortment of high style and high priced team-imbued fashions.

Gucci MLB Astros 2
The Astros feel the Gucci love on these denim pants where logo patches decorate the jeans.

Gucci describes the latest MLB capsule collection as a “partnership that fuses the fashion house’s iconic codes with some of the most storied MLB clubs and celebrates the richness of MLB’s authentic traditions and crafted signature styling.”

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and coordinated sweatpants, newly styled varsity jackets, and baseball caps bearing club logos.

While the New York Yankees, the Oakland A’s, the Red Socks and a few other teams receive a lager share of Gucci love, the Astros do get a mention with the team logo in the MLB Logos Bowling Shirt, which will set fans back a cool $1,700. The denim vest with MLB patches ($8,200) and the denim pants with Gucci and MLB logo patches ($13,500) also include Astros recognition.

Screen Shot 2023-06-09 at 6.41.50 PM
Houston Astros botanical shorts from New Era Cap. See the logo in the right corner of the sexy boxers.

We do wish that Gucci had taken that chic tweed jacket with the oversized Yankees patch ($5,200) and made it with an Astros World Series logo.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023

But Astros fans need not win the Lotto to dress with style. Consider Reyn  Spooner’s colorful Houston Astros Scenic shirt for $99.50 and the collection of Astros gear at Academy where the Nike Men’s Houston Astros Kyle Tucker No. 30 official replica jersey is priced at $135 and the Nike Women’s Houston Astros Gold Jeremy Pena replica jersey is $150. For the budget-minded, Astros T-shirts start at $29.99. The New Era Cap website has plenty of Astros logo emblazoned fashions including botanical men’s shorts for $89.99.

Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 4.10.16 PM
‘baseball y’all’ is the slogan Julia Morales has chosen for her unisex t-shirts.

And of course there is the official MLB website and the numerous Astros team stores at Minute Maid Park where every imaginable piece of clothing featuring Astro logos is available.

For those who prefer their love of the game to be affordable but still stylish enter Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet’s Astros sideline reporter. Morales has created a line of uni-sex T-shirts, hoodies, caps and cropped tops that give all of baseball a shout out. The pieces feature slogans like “baseball, y’all,” “champs, y’all,” and more with prices beginning at $29.

For more on Julia Morales collection, stay tuned to PaperCityMag.com.

Featured Events
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
2000 Bagby
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby
4 Crestwood
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE June 11th 3:30-5:00 PM

4 Crestwood
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
4 Crestwood
903 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

903 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
903 Kirby Drive
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
1109 Harbor View
Galveston
FOR SALE

1109 Harbor View
Galveston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sonia Tersigne
This property is listed by: Sonia Tersigne (713) 385-4737 Email Realtor
1109 Harbor View
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X