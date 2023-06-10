Gucci Jumps On the Astros Bandwagon — Baseball Team Attire Gets a High Fashion Twist and Other Stylish Options Beckon

Love the Yankees tweed jacket, which isn't available with the Astros logo. Boo.

Before baseball season gets too far down the track, Astros fans who enjoy showing their team loyalty are surely thinking about their game attire. Already we’re seeing hundreds of those official orange game day polos in the stands but there is so much more to game day dressing beyond the official MLB shop offerings.

Starting at the top of the fashion food chain, Gucci revisits its 2018 relationship with Major League Baseball by creating an assortment of high style and high priced team-imbued fashions.

Gucci describes the latest MLB capsule collection as a “partnership that fuses the fashion house’s iconic codes with some of the most storied MLB clubs and celebrates the richness of MLB’s authentic traditions and crafted signature styling.”

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and coordinated sweatpants, newly styled varsity jackets, and baseball caps bearing club logos.

While the New York Yankees, the Oakland A’s, the Red Socks and a few other teams receive a lager share of Gucci love, the Astros do get a mention with the team logo in the MLB Logos Bowling Shirt, which will set fans back a cool $1,700. The denim vest with MLB patches ($8,200) and the denim pants with Gucci and MLB logo patches ($13,500) also include Astros recognition.

We do wish that Gucci had taken that chic tweed jacket with the oversized Yankees patch ($5,200) and made it with an Astros World Series logo.

But Astros fans need not win the Lotto to dress with style. Consider Reyn Spooner’s colorful Houston Astros Scenic shirt for $99.50 and the collection of Astros gear at Academy where the Nike Men’s Houston Astros Kyle Tucker No. 30 official replica jersey is priced at $135 and the Nike Women’s Houston Astros Gold Jeremy Pena replica jersey is $150. For the budget-minded, Astros T-shirts start at $29.99. The New Era Cap website has plenty of Astros logo emblazoned fashions including botanical men’s shorts for $89.99.

And of course there is the official MLB website and the numerous Astros team stores at Minute Maid Park where every imaginable piece of clothing featuring Astro logos is available.

For those who prefer their love of the game to be affordable but still stylish enter Julia Morales, AT&T SportsNet’s Astros sideline reporter. Morales has created a line of uni-sex T-shirts, hoodies, caps and cropped tops that give all of baseball a shout out. The pieces feature slogans like “baseball, y’all,” “champs, y’all,” and more with prices beginning at $29.

For more on Julia Morales collection, stay tuned to PaperCityMag.com.