Luxury hotels have the power and seduction to change your life, at least for a while. What do you remember?

Scents — the smell of the room, the fragrance in the lobby, sharp limes in the beach bar, jasmine, and orange blossoms. History — cobbled streets, thick plaster walls, and ornate carvings. Color — Mediterranean blue, Aegean white, mustard, indigo, and fuchsia.

We’ve gathered six recently unveiled hotels and one train carriage (designed by Wes Anderson, no less) that lean heavily on design to tell their stories.