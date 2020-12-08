Front Desk Blossom Hotel Houston
The Blossom Hotel begins turning down the bedcovers in April when this latest addition to the field of luxe properties in and near the Texas Medical Center opens.

When it opens in April 2021, the Blossom Hotel will add 267 luxe guest rooms to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

The Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood will offer translations in Mandarin, Spanish and German.

The soaring crane mobile above the fountain in the Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center is emblematic of the hotel's Chinese roots.

The Rendez Vu lobby bar in the Blossom Hotel, the first US hotel for the Blossom Holding Group out of Hangzhou, China.

The chef-driven Estrella restaurant in the Blossom Hotel is expected to add a luxury dining option to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

The Blossom Hotel brings Japanese-influenced dining to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood with a sushi bar.

Guest room amenities in the Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center include Nespresso coffee machines, smart TV, the necessary robe and slippers and Gilchrist & Soames amenities.

Blossom Hotel corridors and elevator lobbies suggest a serene lunar landscape.

One of 13 private meeting/dining rooms in the Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

One of many private dining rooms in the Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

The 3,500 square foot ballroom in the Blossom Hotel is accessed through a 1,600 square foot pre-function space.

Culture / Travel

New Chinese-Owned Hotel to Bring Ambitious Sushi Restaurant, Karaoke Bar and International Flair to Texas Medical Center

Blossom Hotel Will Become the Only Luxury Hotel Near NRG Stadium

BY // 12.08.20
The Blossom Hotel begins turning down the bedcovers in April when this latest addition to the field of luxe properties in and near the Texas Medical Center opens.

When it opens in April 2021, the Blossom Hotel will add 267 luxe guest rooms to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

The Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood will offer translations in Mandarin, Spanish and German.

The soaring crane mobile above the fountain in the Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center is emblematic of the hotel's Chinese roots.

The Rendez Vu lobby bar in the Blossom Hotel, the first US hotel for the Blossom Holding Group out of Hangzhou, China.

The chef-driven Estrella restaurant in the Blossom Hotel is expected to add a luxury dining option to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

The Blossom Hotel brings Japanese-influenced dining to the Texas Medical Center neighborhood with a sushi bar.

Guest room amenities in the Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center include Nespresso coffee machines, smart TV, the necessary robe and slippers and Gilchrist & Soames amenities.

Blossom Hotel corridors and elevator lobbies suggest a serene lunar landscape.

One of 13 private meeting/dining rooms in the Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

One of many private dining rooms in the Blossom Hotel in the Texas Medical Center neighborhood.

A sushi restaurant and a karaoake bar are two of the unexpected amenities that will set apart the latest entry into the Texas Medical Center’s field of luxury hotels. And those are not the only nod to its Asian heritage that will be apparent when the Blossom Hotel Houston Medical Center opens in April.

Artwork and mobiles of graceful cranes — a symbol of love and long life in Asian cultures— waft throughout the 16-story hotel at 7118 Bertner. The serene decor is not only a subtle expression of the hotel ownership, which is China based, but also a statement of the international flair that the property aims to bring to the neighborhood south of Braes Bayou.

“Our internationally-focused concept truly reflects the city’s culture,” Christen Larsen, Blossom Hotel director of sales and marketing says in a statement. “And we look forward to bringing an innovative hotel to an area of Houston that has not yet seen luxury travel like this before.”

Indeed, the new property is the only luxury hotel within blocks of NRG Stadium. While the medical center is a bit farther afield, the hotel will provide transport to and from the hospitals and clinics. Long-term storage is another special offering. Add translation services in Mandarin, German and Spanish to those unique perks.

The sophisticated boutique property, 267 rooms, is the first United States venture of the Blossom Holding Group which has seven large-scale hotels in China with four in Hangzhou. That city of 10.5 million people is headquarters for the holding group.

“We designed the hotel to mirror the union of both Houston’s unique character and our goal to embrace our international guests,” Larsen adds. “Just as Houston has welcomed us, we are thrilled to welcome Houston and beyond to Blossom Hotel, a concept engrained into our brand identity: Be International. Be Houston. Be You.”

The streamlined design of the hotel is said to have been inspired by two of Houston’s notable industries — health care and aerospace with the serene decor emulating a lunar color scheme.

Amenities include the Rendez Vu lobby bar; the fine dining Estrella fusion restaurant; Mizuki Karaoke with four private karaoke rooms; sushi bar; and Zenith, a rooftop pool lounge. The hotel also boasts 13 meeting rooms of varying sizes, including a 3,000 square foot ballroom.

