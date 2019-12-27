Best Places to Drink Champagne in America — Where the Bubbly Rules

Ringing in a new decade is just days away. As champagne is virtually synonymous with New Year’s Eve, we’ve rounded up some of the most creative champagne pairings in America. From a champagne-infused pajama party to sipping bubbly in a heated igloo, these are best places to drink champagne in the United States.

Champagne Cart- The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

400 5th Avenue, New York

The Langham Hotels & Resorts likes to make every day a celebration. In true celebratory fashion, it recently launched the Celebrations Champagne Cart this fall. This brass mid-century designed cocktail cart will arrive, upon request, to any guest room or suite, outfitted with a chilled bottle of Laurent Perrier La Cuvée Brut NV, fresh flowers splashed with seasonal colors and a specially-curated sweet and savory treat.

This sparkling version of room service can also be paired with The Langham’s Pajama Party package, complete with pink pajamas and sleep masks from Morgan Lane loungewear. If you’re feeling extra extra, Waterford crystal flutes may be added to the champagne cart with engraved personal messages or initials (as pre-arranged by the hotel team).

The Langham Hotel Celebrations Champagne Cart may be paired with a pajama party

Champagne Igloo- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

7680 Granite Loop Road, Teton Village, Wyoming

One of Wyoming’s premier mountain resorts launched its latest slope sensation this winter, and it’s a sparkling one. Named after the ideal champagne temperature, Fahrenheit 47 is an igloo-shaped bar that’s become the Jackson Hole hotspot for champagne chills. Inside the 20-foot custom dome igloo, champagne-sippers will warm up inside the heated interior space adorned with golden accents and cozy fur furnishings.

Sundance Square Gift Guide Swipe





















Next

The bubbles come with a 180 degree panoramic view of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski slopes, along with an exterior lounge complete with a fireplace and fire pits. The champagne igloo serves Moët & Chandon Impérial and Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial by the glass and by the bottle, plus bespoke cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial.

Champagne in a Lava Tube- Pronghorn Resort

65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend, Oregon

This West Coast resort has partnered with Big Mountain Heli Tours to offer a sunset helicopter tour topped with champagne for guests staying at the new Huntington Lodge. The journey begins with a helicopter landing directly on the golf course to pick up guests (groups up to 20 people) for their sunset ride. Each year from September through late March the sun sets lower over the Cascade Range filling the sky with golden pink hues and candy floss atmospherics that are best experienced mid-air.

The Cascades are a unique part of the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire, the ring of volcanoes and associated mountains around the Pacific Ocean. After flying over a wide variety of volcanic mountain terrain bathed with slanting rays of golden sun, the tour concludes back on the course where guests are taken into a lava tube (a natural cave) on the eighth hole for an intimate toast with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Champagne Hale- Montage Kapalua Bay

1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, Hawaii

Set atop of Kapalua Bay, Montage Kapalua Bay’s Champagne Hale at Cliff House is another U.S. spot to soak in sunset views while sipping on bubbles. Maui’s signature pink sunsets over the Pacific Ocean are harmoniously paired with champagne tasting.

In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, Champagne Hale at Cliff House is the only Hawaiian venue to serve Veuve Clicquot Rich, the first Champagne inspired by mixology. For the winter season, guests can enjoy the Keahole Lobster Grilled Cheese – lobster is layered onto Hawaiian Sweet Bread with brie, gruyere, avocado and lemon aioli – paired with the signature Pineapple in Paradise.

Champagne in a Yurt- Grand Hyatt Vail

1300 Westhaven Dr, Vail, Colorado

The Grand Hyatt Vail has a multitude of champagne-inspired offerings. From champagne vending machines to daily champagne sabering, complete with complimentary tastings of Möet, the bubbly is flowing at this Colorado ski in/ski out luxury resort. But new to the mountain this winter, the hotel is launching libation experiences in a yurt.

The yurt will be affixed on the new Grand Hyatt Plaza, and be accompanied by an ice skating rink and outdoor fire pits. The yurt will be home to mixology tastings and champagne programming, putting a twist on the typical happy hour.

Champagne Vending Machines- Pendry Hotels

Along with Grand Hyatt Vail, champagne vending machines are popping up more and more at luxury hotels across the world. Pendry Hotels is no exception. Pendry Hotels is bringing the Instagram-worthy Möet & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine to locations across the U.S., including the first-ever in San Diego, located inside Pendry San Diego’s Provisional Kitchen Cafe & Mercantile, and the first-ever in the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area at Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, in the hotel’s open-air courtyard.

Möet & Chandon Champagne Vending Machines are also slated for future Pendry Hotels properties, including Pendry West Hollywood, set to open in Spring 2020 on the famed Sunset Strip. Each vending machine is filled with 320 splits of Möet & Chandon Brut and Rosé.

Champagne vending machines make quite an impression.

Champagne Lounge – Montage Deer Valley

9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, Utah

This champagne experience goes hand-in-hand with Deer Valley’s ultimate après-ski offerings featuring Veuve Clicquot at its Après Lounge at Montage Deer Valley. Adorned in Veuve Clicquot’s signature yellow hue and located directly at the base of one of the most popular ski slopes, the champagne lounge is the perfect afternoon retreat, offering skiers a chance to enjoy a glass of champagne while taking in the snowy views and savoring inspired dining options from the resort’s chefs.

The lounge menu features a selection of gourmet bites including caviar, local cheeses and charcuterie and smoked fish.

This lounge is the ultimate champagne retreat.