Flo Rida celebrates at the Altus Foundation gala, on stage at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

50 Cent, Wayne Brady, Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Vanessa & Miguel Montero (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Alex Mack, Thanh Nguyen, Hoa Nguyen (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Carlos Murcia & Michelle Smith (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Darwin Benavides, Parinaz Elahi, Alex Mack (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

50 Cent (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Justin & Kristi Hardin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Myiesha Ahmad & Kurt Johnson (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Nick Florescu, Jeannie Mai, Dominique Sachse (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Claire Thompson, Keith Monnin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Flo Rida gets the party started with Dom Perignon champagne (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Society / Featured Parties

50 Cent, Flo Rida and More Mega Celebs Turn This Houston Night of Stars Into a $1.5 Million Affair

Big Names Mean Big Money

BY // 12.27.19
photography Composure Studio, Versa Creative
Flo Rida celebrates at the Altus Foundation gala, on stage at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
50 Cent, Wayne Brady, Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Vanessa & Miguel Montero (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Alex Mack, Thanh Nguyen, Hoa Nguyen (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Carlos Murcia & Michelle Smith (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Darwin Benavides, Parinaz Elahi, Alex Mack (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
50 Cent (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Justin & Kristi Hardin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Myiesha Ahmad & Kurt Johnson (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Nick Florescu, Jeannie Mai, Dominique Sachse (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Claire Thompson, Keith Monnin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Flo Rida gets the party started with Dom Perignon champagne (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)
Flo Rida celebrates at the Altus Foundation gala, on stage at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

50 Cent, Wayne Brady, Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Vanessa & Miguel Montero (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Alex Mack, Thanh Nguyen, Hoa Nguyen (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Carlos Murcia & Michelle Smith (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Darwin Benavides, Parinaz Elahi, Alex Mack (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Jeannie Mai (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

50 Cent (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Justin & Kristi Hardin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Myiesha Ahmad & Kurt Johnson (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Nick Florescu, Jeannie Mai, Dominique Sachse (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Claire Thompson, Keith Monnin (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

Flo Rida gets the party started with Dom Perignon champagne (Photo by Composure Studio, Versa Creative)

What: The Altus Foundation gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: With the star power of Wayne Brady, talk show host Jeannie Mai, rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida, and rappers 50 Cent and Trae the Truth, this night scored big breaking attendance and fundraising records. More than 1,300 black-tie and vavavoom-attired guests raised $1.5 million for the foundation’s program of free health care and social services for those in need.

50 Cent got the glam fundraising going when he asked the glitzy throng to raise glasses of his Le Chemin du Roi champagne and Branson cognac for a toast to kick off a luxury silent auction.

Joining the headliners in the mammoth fundraising event were Taseer Badar, Altus Foundation co-chair who also happens to be CEO and chairman of ZT Corporate, the gala’s platinum sponsor.

Foundation president Anil Motwani and director of marketing ThuyLan Chang shared with the gathering details on donations made to and community partnerships with Carson Park, Healthcare for the Homeless, Angel by Nature, Relief Gang and Helping Hands of the Community.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Flo Rida delivered a heart-pumping performance of his chart-topping hits including “Good Feeling,” “My House,” “Low” and more. A live set from magnetic DJ duo, Natalia & Esther, kept the energy going well into the night with their unique blend of live violin and electronic music. And, yes, the dancing went on into the wee morning hours, thanks to the spins of DJ Scoop.

PC Seen: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Foundation board member Chester Pitts, Dominique Sachse and Nick Florescu, Pretty Little Liars actress Lindsey Shaw, Miya Shay, Miss Houston 2019 Blain Ochoa, Atlantic Records SVP Amir Windom,Travis Johnson, Judy Ku, Alex Mack and Parinaz Elahi, Kristi and Justin Hardin, Letitia and Kenny Ozoude, Myiesha Ahmad and Kurt Johnson, Pedro Vargas, Vanessa and Miguel Montero, Yadira Bustillo, Thanh Nguyen, and Hoa Nguyen.

