The Hyatt Regency Frisco is set to open on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

The new hotel features a 27,500-square-foot conference center including the Regency and Junior ballrooms. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

The new Hyatt Regency will feature two restaurants. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

As well as a spacious lobby bar. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

There will be 303 rooms in the new hotel. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

As well as a rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

Interiors were designed by Looney & Associates. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

Culture / Travel

New Luxury Hotel Plans for Summer Opening in Ever-Growing North Texas Suburb

Hyatt Regency Frisco Will Include Two Restaurants, a Spacious Lobby Bar, and a Public Library

BY // 05.12.20
If you’re considering swapping a summer vacation for a staycation, the upcoming Hyatt Regency Hotel offers a gleaming new option in Frisco. A project by the Sam Moon Group, the developers who are also behind a brand new JW Marriott in downtown Dallas, the hotel is actually attached to the Frisco’s Stonebriar Center and is now taking reservations beginning June 1.

“Frisco is a modern city brimming with attractions, and the new Hyatt Regency Frisco will reflect this contemporary mindset,” developer Daniel Moon says in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine that this bustling city was once a dusty cattle drive trail that was later transformed by the railroad through the North Texas plains, and now it’s a tourist destination renowned for shopping, stadiums, conventions and entertainment.

“Our hotel will celebrate the spirit of this vibrant community.”

The new Hyatt Regency will feature two restaurants. (Rendering courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

Featuring 303 rooms over 18 stories, the new hotel will also include a 27,500 conference center, a spacious lobby bar, two restaurants, and a 3,000 square foot satellite Frisco Public Library. The library will be open to hotel guests and city residents.

Over the past few years, Frisco has really come into its own, attracting more and more homebuyers and renters as more businesses make their home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Part of the attraction may be the many entertainment and sports venues that Frisco houses such as Dallas Cowboys Headquarters, The Star, Dr Pepper ballpark, Toyota Stadium, and more.

Interiors were designed by Looney & Associates. (Rendering courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

As for the actual building, it was designed by HKS, Inc Architects in a transitional modern style surrounded by glass and big windows. Interiors were done by Looney & Associates and meld the essence of Texas with natural materials.

