Dallas’ New Artful Mecca is Calling

The Hall Arts Hotel is within walking distance of all the Dallas Arts District has in store.

Hall Arts Hotel is designed for a boutique experience from the top down.

Spring has sprung in Dallas. The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer. Now is the perfect time of year to explore the city — and its new showcase hotel. The Dallas Arts District’s latest destination, the HALL Arts Hotel, is the ultimate Dallas retreat — and the perfect spot to serve as a spring staycation base.

Opening at the start of 2020 to rave reviews, the HALL Arts Hotel is redefining the Dallas Arts District ― the largest contiguous arts district in America. The luxurious, art-centric hotel grants guests easy and walkable access to the best that Dallas’ cultural capital has to offer, and is in many ways a work of art itself.

The hotel features 183 guest rooms and suites and more than 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The hotel has a bespoke, boutique feel, while also benefiting from its inclusion in Hilton’s sought-after Curio Collection. HALL Arts Hotel is also pet friendly, so there’s never a need to leave your furry friend behind.

HALL Arts Hotel’s Major Perks

While you’re staying in the heart of Dallas’ fine arts scene, you may be seriously tempted to never leave this cocoon of luxury. The hotel’s restaurant, Ellie’s Restaurant, is a stunner with its modern European decor and gallery-like look and feel. Ellie’s new chef — the renowned Stephen Pyles protegé Dan Landsberg — just recently introduced new spring menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They focus on the season’s most noteworthy produce. Ellie’s menus center around locally sourced, seasonal fare and a recognized Dallas chef like Landsberg only adds to the restaurant’s allure.

Ellie’s has also brought back live piano music every Friday and Saturday night, bringing a real sense of elegance to the experience. The dining room and lounge are separated by a striking Steinway grand piano that creates an atmosphere aptly suited given the hotel’s location across from the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Specialty cocktails and premium wines headline the menu in Ellie’s bold and bright lounge space. Walls of two story windows allow for gorgeous, sweeping views of Dallas’ city architecture, and the bold lighting overhead is an installation by Spencer Finch, an American artist best known for his ethereal light installations. A night here is not just another ordinary night out.

It’s special. Remember that feeling? HALL Arts Hotel can bring that back.

Dining is an experience inside Ellie’s Restaurant.

Every inch of this hotel is museum quality. Ellie’s Terrace, overlooking the Texas Sculpture Walk, provides a bird’s-eye view of the Dallas Arts District. This is a true outdoor dining oasis.

Better yet, HALL Arts Hotel is offering a Drive In and Dine In special this spring, which includes:

– Luxury accommodations in an artfully curated guest room or suite

– $25 daily dining credit at Ellie’s

– Complimentary valet parking

– Late check-out at 3 pm

Serene magic awaits during your springtime staycation.

After enjoying all that the HALL Arts Hotel has to offer and exploring one of the country’s most iconic arts districts, it’s time for some serious pampering to take center stage.

The in-room amenities are among the best you’ll find anywhere. Birdie brings makeup and hairstyling to you. Guests can use code HALLARTS10 to receive a 10 percent discount on styling services at the hotel. And thanks to partnership with Hiatus Spa + Retreat, HALL Arts Hotel guests can book spa treatments in the sanctuary of their own hotel rooms.

If solitude and sun are on the agenda, you can pick the perfect chaise and bring along your new novel to enjoy poolside surrounded by city views and fresh air at the Waves Pool Lounge. There is also an impressively equipped fitness center, complete with Peloton bikes and the latest equipment, to help keep your workout routine on track. This is a true luxury staycation experience in every sense with five star-level service.

Need something? Just ask.

HALL Arts Hotel’s nearly incomparable location puts many of Dallas’ best museums, performing arts venues and restaurants within walking distance. This is a next level luxury retreat.

The only problem is you may never want to leave.

To learn even more about HALL Arts Hotel or to book your staycation, visit the hotel’s full website. It’s time to explore.