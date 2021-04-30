Holiday / Shopping

All the Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts in North Texas

Get Mom the Goods on the Go

BY // 04.30.21
Mother’s Day gifts

Lindsay Lohan and Natasha Richardson in The Parent Trap (1998) | CREDIT: MARK TILLIE/WALT DISNEY/KOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Moms always deserve the world, but particularly after the heavy toll that was 2020. It’s a new year, a brighter Mother’s Day — one where you might be looking to up your game from a straightforward bouquet. Whether you’re gifting a new mom friend or the mother figure in your life (in-person or from afar), we’ve rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gift options from our Dallas and Fort Worth favorites. Because the only thing better than nailing that gift is being able to say, “and it’s local.”

 

Sweet Little Things

Local finds guaranteed to brighten her day.

 
Geo-Crescent Bandana, avialable at Sep
This Same Sky
$45.00
Buy
 
Custom Personal Illustration
KCA Design
$150.00
Buy
 
Set of Six Blush Wine Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass
$175.00
Buy
 
“Motherhood Card," available at All Good Things Paper
$6.50
Buy
 
Madre Celeste Cosmetic Case
Mi Golondrina
$75.00
Buy
 
Rose Candle, available at Marcel Market
$64.00
Buy
 
Friendship Bracelet No. 2, available at Commerce
Abacus Row
$22.00
Buy
 
Thanks for Raisin’ Me Bear
Kate Weiser
$25.00
Buy

 

Call It What You Want To

Words may never do them justice, but “mom” is a pretty good one. Spell it out for her with these thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts. 

 
"Mom" Yellow Gold Necklace, available at Ylang23
Jennifer Meyer
$550.00
Buy
 
Tie Die "Mama" Sweatshirt, available at Market Highland Park Village
Devon Lane
$78.00
Buy
 
“I Love You” Bracelet, available at Blue Print Store
$2.00
Buy
 
Happiness Tote, available from Cabana/Canary
Kule
$178.00
Buy

 

Think Inside the Box

Thanks to spots like Hotel Shop (at The Joule) and brands like Miracle Milkookies, good things can be easily boxed up.

 
Mother's Day Gift Box
Hotel Shop
$100.00
Buy
 
Mama Must Haves Kit, available at Market Highland Park Village
Hatch
$118.00
Buy
 
Mother’s Day Box with Lela Rose and Mi Golondrina
Miracle Milkookies
$200.00
Buy
 
Mom’s Sauvy B
Foxtrot
$50.00
Buy

 

 

 

The Pop-Up Set

Left: Fitish‘s Mother Day Set, $45 | Right: Handwoven silk velvet valet trey, courtesy of Alara the Label

You can order Fitish’s “You’re the Coolest” gift set (complete with their best-selling Roll Model, Dewing It, and a custom cooling facial globe) anytime, or you can grab the good stuff IRL when the Dallas brand’s Hot Box truck pops up with Encanto Pops next Saturday, May 8. Find the photogenic setup by Cebolla’s flower shop from 11am to 2pm. More details available here.

Over at The Shops at Clearfork, AYCA Designs and Alara the Label are bringing their inspired home decor and furniture to Fort Worth through the month of May. A collaborative event between a well-traveled mother daughter duo, the shop will feature their own lifestyle lines accompanied by a well curated mix of hand-crafted and high-quality favorites. Visit here to schedule a private appointment.

