New for this summer, the floating pool at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a one-of-a-kind feature.
Culture / Travel

North America's Only Floating Pool Brings Lake Como Vibes to This Renovated Texas Resort — Inside the New Horseshoe Bay

$150 Million In Changes Transform a Texas Hill Country Staple

BY // 08.30.24
Explore the marina at Horseshoe Bay Resort where a range of lake experiences await, including MasterCraft boat rentals for thrilling water adventures.
New for this summer, the floating pool at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a one-of-a-kind feature.
The Tower at Horseshoe Bay has a selection of rooms and suites available, with lake views or pool views to choose from.
The Whitewater Putting Course is great fun for all ages.
The golf facilities at Horseshoe Bay are second to none, with new upgrades still to come later this year.
The Bayside Spa Pool is the perfect place for a moment of solace.
From fine dining restaurants to casual cafés for a quick bite, there are plenty of places to eat around the resort.
The Splash Safari Aqua Park features climbing walls, slides, balance beams and more.
For those craving an in-state Texas escape, Horseshoe Bay Resort beckons with a blend of style and serenity — right in the heart of Texas. Just 45 minutes from Austin and about three and a half hours drive from both Houston and Dallas, it’s within range for many looking for a resort-style vacation.

A popular getaway for many generations, the Horsehoe Bay Resort was first built in the early 1970s on the tranquil shores of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (Lake LBJ). An array of recent additions and major renovations — with $150 million plus poured into the property — have upped its luxury bonafides.

New for this summer, the floating pool at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a one-of-a-kind feature.

North America’s Only Floating Pool

The showcase new addition to Horseshoe Bay Resort is an epic floating pool, inspired by the iconic charms of Lake Como in Italy. Designed by Texan architect Tim Greeson, the 70,000-gallon pool is the only one of its kind in North America — and it just debuted this summer.

The pool aims to blend European elegance and Texan hospitality. Pool loungers can enjoy a gourmet bar and food menu while relaxing on sun loungers or in shaded cabanas, all with stunning views of the lake in the heart of Texas Hill Country.

Horseshoe Bay’s floating pool has been a fixture on Instagram feeds this summer , showcasing the resort’s $150 million investment in enhancements. These improvements include upgrades to guest rooms, luxury spa facilities and new restaurants. Pumping up the resort’s golf offerings with a new Cap Rock Golf Academy and a redesigned clubhouse is up next, planned for this fall.

Of course, the lake itself is a major part of any Horseshoe Bay stay.

Lake LBJ is part of the Highland Lakes chain in Central Texas. Unlike other lakes in the area, it boasts a consistent water level throughout the year. This makes the lake a reliable source of water for the local community while also providing excellent recreation opportunities.

Water activities on the lake, such as boating, fishing and water sports, are available throughout the year. As a pass-through reservoir for the Colorado River, the water levels are maintained by the Buchanan Dam, which regulates the inflow and outflow of water.

The Splash Safari Aqua Park features climbing walls, slides, balance beams and more.

The resort’s brand-new Splash Safari Aqua Park is designed  for family fun. The floating obstacle course is open Wednesdays through Sundays, with advanced reservations for available for resort guests and members.

Families will find plenty of adventure at the resort’s full-service marina too. Top-of-the-line MasterCraft boats and a range of rentals, including Sea-Doos, kayaks and paddleboards, beckon.

The golf facilities at Horseshoe Bay are second to none, with more upgrades coming later this year.

It’s Game On at Horseshoe Bay

Beyond Lake LBJ, tennis enthusiasts can sharpen their skills at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center. Originating from Nice, France, this elite tennis program has helped sharpen some of the world’s best tennis stars, including Serena Williams and Coco Gauff. Resort guests can book personalized instruction or participate in adult weekend tennis and pickleball camps.

There are three immaculate golf courses designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and a signature Jack Nicklaus members-only course.

The newly enhanced 18-hole Whitewater Putting Course lets anyone enjoy putting amidst beautiful surroundings. Don’t forget to stop for casual snacks at the all-new Mingo’s Cafe or grab pizza afterwards at the Whitewater 360 Sports Club.

The Tower has a selection of rooms and suites available, with lake views or pool views to choose from.

The allure of Horseshoe Bay Resort extends throughout every inch of the 7,000-acre Horseshoe Bay Resort property.

A range of accommodation options beckon, including waterfront condos, villas and luxurious guest suites. The Tower, which sits in the heart of the resort, offers a uniquely upscale experience. A variety of dining experiences are available, from fine dining to waterfront restaurants.

For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s Bayside Spa offers a serene land with a range of beauty and relaxation treatments. One can also enjoy a relaxing dip in the indoor pool.

Explore the marina at Horseshoe Bay Resort where a range of lake experiences await, including MasterCraft boat rentals for thrilling water adventures.

Get to Know Texas Hill Country

Just beyond the resort’s grounds, Texas Hill Country reveals a treasure trove of nearby activities.

The area boasts more than 60 wineries alone. You can savor some of the region’s finest wines amidst a picturesque countryside.

The natural splendor of the area also should not be missed with two state parks about an hour’s drive from the resort. Enchanted Rock and Longhorn Cavern State Park offer excellent hikes and the opportunity to learn about the region’s fascinating geology.

Looking for an extra special stay? Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Wine, Dine & Jazz event runs from Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 9 and is open to the public. For more information or tickets, go here.

