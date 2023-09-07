Foodie Events / Restaurants

The Best Food and Drink Festivals in North Texas This Fall

Scenes from the 2022 Main Event, the grand finale of the annual Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival in Dallas' Old City Park. (Photo by Robert Lerma)

Oktoberfest season starts this September, and we’ve got a guide to all of the best ones in North Texas for biers, brats, and polka. But once the beer settles and the lederhosen are hung back up, there are still plenty of great food and beverage festivals in and around Dallas through the rest of the year.

From wine and brew festivals to one of the biggest foodie events in Dallas, these are the best food and drink festivals in North Texas this fall.

GrapeFest
GrapeFest returns to downtown Grapevine for its 37th annual festival. (Courtesy)

37th Annual GrapeFest — A Texas Wine Experience

Downtown Grapevine (September 14 – 17)

One of the largest wine festivals in the southwest, this annual event begins on Thursday, September 14. The four-day festival features special wine tastings and family-friendly events all weekend long as Grapevine’s Main Street closes down to traffic just for the occasion. Wine lovers can’t miss the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, Champagne Terrace, Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience, and so much more. Guests can opt for complimentary admission all day on Thursday, or, after 5 pm on Friday, tickets are required for entry.

 

Plano Food and Wine Festival
The 6th annual Plano Food and Wine Festival takes place this October. (Courtesy)

6th Annual Plano Food and Wine Festival

Legacy West (October 21)

From noon to 6 pm on Saturday, October 21, the 6th annual Plano Food and Wine Festival takes place at Legacy West. The event features over 100 award-winning wines, bites from local restaurants, culinary demos, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

 

(Photo by Robert Lerma)
Scenes from the 2022 Main Event, the grand finale of the annual Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival in Dallas’ Old City Park.
(Highwest Distillery) (Photo by Robert Lerma)

12th Annual Chefs For Farmers Festival

Old City Park (November 2- 5)

Head to historic Old City Park from November 2 through 5 for one of Dallas’ biggest foodie events of the season. The Main Event takes place on November 5 featuring local chefs/restaurants, wineries, and more, but guests can also purchase tickets for special events (exclusive dinners, etc.) leading up to the big day. This year’s theme is “Party With A Purpose,” which will help support CFF’s charity partner, The Seed Project.

 

Dallas Brew Festival
The Dallas Brew Festival will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers at Old City Park this November. (Courtesy)

2023 Dallas Brew Festival

Old City Park (November 11)

Also taking place at Old City Park this fall, the Dallas Brew Festival begins at noon on Saturday, November 11. The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, food trucks, ’80s and ’90s cover bands, lawn games, and more. General admission starts at $50 and includes beer samples. VIP Admission and Early Admission are also available for a higher cost. Some participating breweries include Community Beer Co., Odd Muse, TUPPS, Lakewood Brewing, and so many more. Guests can expect food for purchase from Cuates Kitchen, Cousins Maine Lobster, and more.

