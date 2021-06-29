Reimagined Hotel Galvez Revealed — Your First Look at How a Historic Galveston Landmark is Being Transformed

The Grand Galvez Peacock Alley and Bar will be show-stoppers once Dallas hotelier Mark Wyant completes renovation of the former Hotel Galvez. (Rendering courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Crystal chandeliers and reams of crimson velvet are part of the renovation of the Grand Galvez, as envisioned by new owner Dallas hotelier Mark Wyant.(Rendering courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

The new bar in the renamed, historic Grand Galvez will overlook the famed Peacock Alley and offer views to the Gulf of Mexico. (Rendering courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Hotelier Mark Wyant and his wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, new owners of the Grand Galvez, previously known as the Hotel Galvez. (Photo courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

A view to the new bar in the Grand Galvez as envisioned by new owner, Dallas hotelier Mark Wyant (Rendering courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

The Peacock Alley in the Grand Galvez Hotel returns to its former glory in the hands of new owner Dallas hotelier Mark Wyant. (Rendering courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC)

When Dallas’ Mark Wyant revealed his purchase of Galveston’s Hotel Galvez in April, anticipation ran high with what the hotelier, with a record of transforming historic properties into sassy haunts, would do with the aging dowager. On Tuesday, he revealed a sneak peek at the public spaces in the newly named Grand Galvez and bets are that the miles of crimson velvet and plethora of crystal chandeliers will please discerning travelers.

Renderings of the transformation reveal a nod to 1911, the year the historic Galveston hotel opened. Black and white marble flooring, chandeliers, “royal burgundy” carpets and drapes, iron detailing and glass features will contribute to an Old World ambience. A few leopard prints here and there add a contemporary note to the stylish decor.

Bonus — work on the property has revealed original moldings and ceilings, not seen since a remodel in 1962. Those are being restored and will add to the early 20th century grandeur of this reimagined and renamed Hotel Galvez turned Grand Galvez.

Expected to be the most striking design element is the renewal of the original Peacock Alley, the grand walkway leading from the Hotel Galvez’s lobby to the spa and ballroom, a design element not celebrated at the hotel in more than 70 years. Sophisticates will want to reserve their table in the new bar that will occupy the dramatic west loggia and offer views to the Gulf of Mexico as well as to the dramatic Peacock Alley.

“We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property, and I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, while at the same time introduce a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel,” Wyant says in a statement. “These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities.”

The owner’s wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, is handling the project. “Our primary goal with all the Grand Galvez renovations is to introduce a feeling sophistication, which harkens back decades to the grandeur of the original hotel,” she says in a statement.

Reimagining of the 220 guest rooms, hospitality areas and entertainment venues are also in the works. New renderings of those will be released in the coming weeks.

For an even closer look at the Hotel Galvez’s transformation into the Grand Galvez, click thru the photo gallery below: