01
13

Lori Freese with Langley

02
13

Bruce Padilla, Samantha Anchia, Shelby Kibodeaux at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.

03
13

Patti & Don Murphy with Langley

04
13

A four-legged guest at Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo's Sunday Funday

05
13

Joubaire Joubert at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.

06
13

Ken Harrison and Marla Press with Tedi

07
13

Sal Gill at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.

08
13

Gregg Harrison and friend at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.

09
13

A four-legged guest at Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo's Sunday Funday

10
13

DJ Jace Ellison, Hope Ellison

11
13

CC & Duke Ensell,

12
13

Chad Parkhurst, Kristin Smith

13
13

Yanira Huntington, Nicolas Huntington

Society / The Seen

This Sunday Funday Helps Houston’s Pets, Raising Vital Funds for Animal Family Members

Getting Back Into It After a COVID Pause

BY // 06.29.21
Lori Freese with Langley
Bruce Padilla, Samantha Anchia, Shelby Kibodeaux at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.
Patti & Don Murphy with Langley
A four-legged guest at Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo's Sunday Funday
Joubaire Joubert at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.
Ken Harrison and Marla Press with Tedi
Sal Gill at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.
Gregg Harrison and friend at the Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo Funday Sunday at the Bayou City Event Center.
A four-legged guest at Citizens for Animal Protection's Mr. Magoo's Sunday Funday
DJ Jace Ellison, Hope Ellison
CC & Duke Ensell,
Chad Parkhurst, Kristin Smith
Yanira Huntington, Nicolas Huntington
What: Citizens for Animal Protection “Mr. Magoo’s Sunday Funday”

Where: Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: Each summer, CAP holds a casual fundraiser to help replenish its pet pantries that typically fall short during the vacation months. Sunday’s fête to which guests were invited to bring their four-legged family members raised $75,000 to that effort. This was the organization’s first event since the onset of COVID-19.

Northwest Assistance Ministries was in the spotlight as honoree, the nonprofit recognized for its Meals on Wheels program that provides meals for more than 900 seniors and for their pets.

Shelby Kibodeaux, Laura Stein and Bruce Padilla chaired the affair that was attended by more than 200 humans and a handful of canines. Joining the trio as honorary chairs were Sandi Mercado and Kristin Massey.

It was a busy afternoon with more than 18 vendors including Pudgy’s Fine Cookies, First Rodeo’s decorative dog collars and Diogenes CBD dog treats proffering their fancy wares. Diversions included a snow cone truck, a face painter and a caricature artist. Add a silent auction, music and party bites to the mix.

PC Seen: Patti and Don Murphy, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kappy Muenzer, Lily Paxson, Paul-David VanAtta, Edward Sanchez, Dan Zindler, Gloria Guevara, Luis Quintero, Joubaire Joubert, Brian Carr, Gregg Harrison, Charmaine Trahan, and C.C. and Duke Ensell.

