New Boutique Hotel and Showcase Food Hall to Give Grapevine More Destination Clout

Walls of windows take in the view of the Grapevine's historic railyard.

Grapevine retains something of a small-town historic charm, with its restored train depot (running the Grapevine vintage railroad), its quaint Glockenspiel Clock Tower and its charming Main Street shopping and dining district. Now, a new hub is emerging right in the middle of it all.

Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection is gearing up for its grand opening on September 3, 2020 ― Labor Day weekend. The 120-room boutique hotel is one of the jewels of the $114 million Grapevine Main development.

For those keeping score, the opening date is about one year from the announcement of the hotel last August, and even with the crazy year that 2020 has turned out to be, the project is coming in right on schedule.

Hotel Vin’s artistic emblem.

The hotel will feature many notable restaurants, including Bacchus Kitchen + Bar and The Rioja Rooftop Terrace, as well as the seven kitchens to choose from in the adjoining Harvest Hall ― billed as an expansive European-style food hall. The culinary leadership team for all the venues was revealed this week.

Nicole Haarklau has been named director of food and beverage, and William Salisbury, bringing a resume that includes the acclaimed Bullion restaurant in downtown Dallas, has been appointed executive chef.

Haarklau is a rising star within the hospitality industry. Most recently, she served as a food and beverage manager for Marriott International’s Operations Support Resources team. Prior to that, she was The View’s complex manager at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, the highest revenue generating food and beverage outlet within Marriott’s entire hotel portfolio.

A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Chef Salisbury began his career Nantucket, Massachusetts, and held posts at several high-profile restaurants in New Orleans before relocating to North Texas.

“The new tandem will be responsible for overseeing an extensive food and beverage program focused on creating contemporary North Texas cuisine with direct-from-the-farm ingredients paired with a highly curated wine program,” a press release notes.

Harvest Hall will house a varied selection of dining options. Located directly in front of the new TEXRail line, which connects DFW International Airport to downtown Fort Worth, Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall will make Grapevine an appealing pit stop for foodies.

Textural details inside Hotel Vin’s guest rooms.

The new food hall was designed to be reminiscent of 19th century grand rail stations of America ― complete with archways, and intricate, in-laid tile floor designs. Its soaring 40-foot ceilings are capped by exposed trusses.

Harvest Hall also serves as the entrance to the 150-foot tall Observation Tower, and it sits adjacent to a 38,000 square-foot outdoor plaza. At full capacity, both spaces can seat up to 350 people indoors and an another 150 out on the plaza.

Comfort food at the hall will be covered by Deep Ellum’s laid back gourmet burger spot Easy Slider and Chick & Biscuit, which will be debuting for the first time. It is the newest “sibling” of Grapevine’s own Southern staple Mason & Dixie and comes from owner Beth Newman.

The rest of the Harvest Hall lineup covers a lot of ground with some inspired ethnic fare. This includes the first brick and mortar location for the popular Mediterranean food truck ZaTaR, Arepa TX ― a Latin kitchen out of Dallas, Fort Worth’s Four Sisters–A Taste of Vietnam, and Spuntino–Bites of Italy ― a new offing from the native Italian owners of Colleyville’s Loveria Caffe.

Harvest Hall also features an intimate space known as Third Rail, which will eventually welcome live music, comedy acts, food pairings and private events.

The primary dining for Hotel Vin, Bacchus Kitchen + Bar (a tribute to Bacchus, the Roman god of wine), will feature contemporary cuisine in an upscale and approachable setting. Salisbury will focus on locally sourced food from nearby purveyors and farms, handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers and an elevated wine program.

The wine tasting room is home to a temperature-controlled wine wall ― stocked with a fine selection of hundreds of wines from around the world. Bacchus boasts two private dining rooms as well as a sunroom with dramatic floor to ceiling windows, overlooking the vintage railroad station.

Breakfast will feature all the French Quarter classics, such as New Orleans-style beignets, eggs Benedict and salmon on rye. For lunch, guests can enjoy plates like the Profound Salad (a nod to local Profound Farms), a fried oyster BLT and a Bacchus burger made from Texas-sourced Angus beef, topped with bacon, caramelized onion jam and provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

A few of the dishes planned for Bacchus Kitchen + Bar.

The dinner menu will include a grilled lamb porterhouse with marinated eggplant, Cartermere Farms roasted chicken and large format entrees ranging from grilled whole fish to a 32-ounce ribeye.

The fourth floor of Hotel Vin will soon become a community hub for sipping and savoring — and taking in the view at Rioja Rooftop Terrace. The intimate “R Bar” setting will be the ideal space for guests to enjoy a cocktail or a glass of wine, or the perfect setting for private dining and social gatherings.

The Autograph Collection, part of the Marriott Hotels brand, is committed to providing a safe environment and following strict protocols in these COVID-19 times. (Learn more on the hotel’s cleaning and safety policies here.)

Hotel Vin is currently accepting reservations for stays starting September 3 and beyond.