Hotel ZaZa’s Over-the-Top Magnificent Seven Suites Turn Any Texas Trip Into a Romp
Staying Close to Home — and Truly WildBY Shelby Hodge // 07.14.20
Guests at Hotel ZaZa Austin can take a staycation break at one of several intriguing suites such as the Orient Express Suite guaranteed to transport overnighters to a different reality. (Photo by Ben Garrett)
Hotel ZaZa Austin Orient Express Suite (Photo by Ben Garrett)
The bath in the Oriental Express Suite at Hotel ZaZa Austin follows the Asian theme. (Photo by Ben Garrett)
A staycation destination must have a glamorous pool for lounging such as this one at Hotel ZaZa Austin. (Photo by Ben Garrett)
Another view of the pool at Hotel ZaZa Austin (Photo by Ben Garrett)
The Black Label Suite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Olivia Berry)
The soaking pool on the terrace of Hotel ZaZa Houston's Black Label Suite (Hotel ZaZa photo)
The Backstage Pass suite at Hotel ZaZa Austin has a vibe appropriate for the music-centric city. (Photo by Ben Garrett)
Hotel ZaZa Austin's Bungalow 6 suite (Photo by Ben Garrett)
The About Last Night suite in Hotel ZaZa Austin (Photo by Ben Garrett)
Collegiate Living is the theme of this suite at Hotel ZaZa Austin.
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City Beach House Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City Beach House Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Beach House Suite bedroom at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City (Hotel ZaZa photo)
The Black Gold Suite at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City. (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Poolside, known as the Beach Club, at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City Asian Beauty Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City Asian Beauty Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City Asian Beauty Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Houston's Casa Blanca Suite living room (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Houston's Casa Blanca Suite bedroom (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Museum District's Fatal Charms Suite bedroom (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Houston's It Happened One Night Suite (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Hotel ZaZa Houston's It Happened One Night Suite bathroom (Photo by Olivia Berry)
The luxe swimming retreat at Hotel ZaZa Houston (Hotel ZaZa photo)
The Bella Vita Suite at Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District. (Photo by Olivia Berry)
The For Your Eyes Only Suite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District in Houston. (Photo by Olivia Berry)
Banned from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Mexico, Chicago and all of Europe, what is a wanderlust Texan to do in this time of COVID-19? While no one knows for sure when or if Lone Star State stay-at-home orders will be reinstated, in the meantime we are eyeing traveling (safely) around Texas for a close-to-home romp. And we do mean romp.
We are looking at something more luxe than the neighborhood Holiday Inn and something more exotic than what is found in the four- or five-star national and international chain hotels. We have our eyes on Hotel ZaZa offerings where a standard room is not our ticket for this sojourn. We want one of the group’s over-the-top Magnificent Seven Suites, pockets of whimsy to lift us from the pandemic reality.
Individually themed, the lavishly decorated suites enjoy such enticing names as The Crouching Tiger (Dallas), Black Label (Houston Museum District), Passage to India (Houston Memorial City), and The Orient Express (Austin). Each can transport overnight guests on a fanciful journey if their imagination is willing.
Hotel ZaZa owner and CEO Charlie Givens and design firm Duncan Miller Ullman, both of Dallas, have collaborated over the years creating the well-imagined posh retreats. While regular rooms are sophisticated and comfy, the suites are altogether different. We are not talking understated elegance here. We are talking bold, eclectic, colorful and fun.
They range in size from more than 600 square feet to as much as 2,200 square feet and amenities include separate living and dining areas, kitchens and multiple bathrooms.
The Venetian-themed Dangerous Beauty Suite in Dallas features a Botticelli style mural while The Orient Express Suite in Austin is plush with tapestries, rich paneling and heavy carpeting. Houston’s Black Label Suite boasts a furnished terrace with a storied soaking tub, two bedrooms, a full kitchen and dining room. This palace on high has views to the Texas Medical Center and Rice University.
“The whole idea of the hotel is to feel like the home of a well-traveled friend that has collected things from all over the world,” is how Givens put it in an Austin Monthly article about the opening of the Austin hotel. “There are oddities and curiosities, great photography and artwork, and cool sculpture — just a certain randomness that has a real magic to it.”