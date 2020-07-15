Blackman Cruz — one of L.A.’s most revered sources for unusual and muscular vintage furniture, lighting and objects — has launched a collection of plaster lighting through its BC Workshop. Inspiration for the Primal Lighting collection came from the textural, geometric, and primordial shapes found in African artifacts. Striking white plaster accentuates the sculptural quality of the lighting, some of which is detailed with hammered brass and plaster shades. The eight-piece collection is made entirely by hand and includes sconces and table and floor lamps.

Adam Blackman and David Cruz opened Blackman Cruz in L.A. in 1993 as a collector’s paradise for singularly beautiful and unusual objects and furniture. Next time you’re heading to San Miguel de Allende, book a stay at Casa Nueve, their 4,200-square-foot Colonial home in the panoramic Balcones neighborhood, which is spectacularly furnished with their BC Workshop collection and period furnishings.

BC Workshop Primal Lighting is available to the trade at Sutherland Showroom, Dallas and Houston.