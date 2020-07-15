bc workshop 317 Wedge Sconce vignette
313 DSC_0174
316 WEBBED SCONCE ON_
314 Plaster Banner April 2019 3.1
Plaster IG 1.1 (1)
RIBBED TABLE LAMP ON
01
06

Primal Lighting Collection Wedge plaster sconce

02
06

Ribbed plaster sconces

03
06

Webbed plaster sconce

04
06

Wedge plaster table lamp with Ribbed sconces

05
06

A monumental Wedge plaster floor lamp and Wedge table lamp

06
06

Ribbed plaster table lamp

bc workshop 317 Wedge Sconce vignette
313 DSC_0174
316 WEBBED SCONCE ON_
314 Plaster Banner April 2019 3.1
Plaster IG 1.1 (1)
RIBBED TABLE LAMP ON
Home + Design

Design Obsession — A New Collection from L.A.’s Revered Blackman Cruz

The Striking White Plaster Primal Lighting Collection

BY // 07.15.20
Primal Lighting Collection Wedge plaster sconce
Ribbed plaster sconces
Webbed plaster sconce
Wedge plaster table lamp with Ribbed sconces
A monumental Wedge plaster floor lamp and Wedge table lamp
Ribbed plaster table lamp
1
6

Primal Lighting Collection Wedge plaster sconce

2
6

Ribbed plaster sconces

3
6

Webbed plaster sconce

4
6

Wedge plaster table lamp with Ribbed sconces

5
6

A monumental Wedge plaster floor lamp and Wedge table lamp

6
6

Ribbed plaster table lamp

Blackman Cruz — one of L.A.’s most revered sources for unusual and muscular vintage furniture, lighting and objects — has launched a collection of plaster lighting through its BC Workshop. Inspiration for the Primal Lighting collection came from the textural, geometric, and primordial shapes found in African artifacts. Striking white plaster accentuates the sculptural quality of the lighting, some of which is detailed with hammered brass and plaster shades. The eight-piece collection is made entirely by hand and includes sconces and table and floor lamps.

Adam Blackman and David Cruz opened Blackman Cruz in L.A. in 1993 as a collector’s paradise for singularly beautiful and unusual objects and furniture. Next time you’re heading to San Miguel de Allende, book a stay at Casa Nueve, their 4,200-square-foot Colonial home in the panoramic Balcones neighborhood, which is spectacularly furnished with their BC Workshop collection and period furnishings.

BC Workshop Primal Lighting is available to the trade at Sutherland Showroom, Dallas and Houston.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X