Walden Retreats texas hill country
Tillie’s camp lucy
Desert Door
Bell Springs Winery
Bell Springs Winery
Thyme & Dough
thyme and dough
Pecan Street Brewing
johnson city coffee co
01
09

Catch a killer Texas Hill Country sunrise from the luxurious tents at Walden Retreats.

02
09

Located on the grounds of Camp Lucy, Tillie's offers a fine dining experience in the heart of Hill Country.

03
09

Try some Texas sotol at Desert Door Distillery in Dripping Springs.

04
09

Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.

05
09

Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.

06
09

For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.

07
09

For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.

08
09

Pecan Street Brewing in Johnson City.

09
09

Johnson City Coffee Co. transforms into a farmers market on the weekends.

Walden Retreats texas hill country
Tillie’s camp lucy
Desert Door
Bell Springs Winery
Bell Springs Winery
Thyme & Dough
thyme and dough
Pecan Street Brewing
johnson city coffee co
Culture / Travel / Restaurants

Our Guide to Wining and Dining Across Johnson City and Dripping Springs, Two Lesser-Known Texas Hill Country Treasures

Plus, Where to Glamp Beneath the Stars

BY // 04.24.23
Catch a killer Texas Hill Country sunrise from the luxurious tents at Walden Retreats.
Located on the grounds of Camp Lucy, Tillie's offers a fine dining experience in the heart of Hill Country.
Try some Texas sotol at Desert Door Distillery in Dripping Springs.
Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.
Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.
For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.
For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.
Pecan Street Brewing in Johnson City.
Johnson City Coffee Co. transforms into a farmers market on the weekends.
1
9

Catch a killer Texas Hill Country sunrise from the luxurious tents at Walden Retreats.

2
9

Located on the grounds of Camp Lucy, Tillie's offers a fine dining experience in the heart of Hill Country.

3
9

Try some Texas sotol at Desert Door Distillery in Dripping Springs.

4
9

Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.

5
9

Bell Springs is a must-visit winery and brewery in one.

6
9

For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.

7
9

For breakfast in Dripping Springs, you can't go wrong at European bakery and café Thyme & Dough, a local institution.

8
9

Pecan Street Brewing in Johnson City.

9
9

Johnson City Coffee Co. transforms into a farmers market on the weekends.

Sure, we all love Fredericksburg, but in the last couple of years, a lesser-known stretch of the Texas Hill Country has flourished. The 25 miles between Johnson City and Dripping Springs offer dozens of wineries, not to mention craft breweries and distilleries, chef-driven restaurants, and endless green grass dotted with hay bales and bluebonnets. For the hikers and bikers, you’ll be a stone’s throw from Pedernales State Park, and for the city lovers, these towns sit smack in between Austin and San Antonio.

For a perfect weekend getaway to the Texas Hill Country treasures of Johnson City and Dripping Springs, here’s a cheat sheet.

 

Walden Retreats texas hill country
Catch a killer Texas Hill Country sunrise from the luxurious tents at Walden Retreats.

Where to Glamp in Texas Hill Country

On 96 acres along the Pedernales River, the new Walden Retreats offers the best parts of camping — fire pits, no city sounds, bird song in the morning — without all the stuck sleeping bag zippers and peeing in the woods. Equipped with heat and air conditioning, a king-sized bed, a clawfoot bathtub, soft linen robes, and a full kitchen, each luxury tent (don’t worry; you won’t have to pitch it) is more like a cabin with roll-up tent flaps. The private porch and outdoor shower make for optimal star-gazing. When was the last time you could see Orion’s Belt?

 

johnson city coffee co
Johnson City Coffee Co. transforms into a farmers market on the weekends.

Where to Wine and Dine Johnson City 

For a day of dining and drinking, wake up and drive 15 minutes to downtown Johnson City. First grab coffee at Johnson City Coffee Co., where, on the weekends, the parking lot transforms into a little farmer’s market, vendors selling fresh milk, produce, and gluten-free dog treats. The parking lot is also home to a few food trucks.

SHOP

Swipe
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023

For lunch, Pecan Street Brewing slings delicious craft beer and brick-oven pizza. It packs out on the weekends, so get there on the early side.

Catch a daily tour of Lyndon B. Johnson’s childhood home, located in Johnson City Texas.

History buffs should check out LBJ’s childhood home, where daily tours run every half hour. Our 36th president was famously a scotch and soda guy, but were he alive today, perhaps he’d finish up that tour and amble over to the nearby Crowson tasting room. Like so many businesses in these parts, Crowson is a family endeavor—winemaking by Henry Crowson and his father, and an adjacent café run by Henry’s wife. The Crowson method is non-intervention—wines made as naturally as possible — no additives, no manipulation. Enjoy a tasting, hang out with Henry, and listen to Bob Dylan on vinyl. These are some of the most interesting wines in the Texas Hill Country.

For dinner, walk across Main Street to Bryans on 290 (you’ll want to make a reservation), where the vibe is upscale but laidback and cozy, the service is attentive, and the grill is open-flame. You’re in the German region of Texas, so go for the veal schnitzel, and ask the bartender for wine-pairing suggestions.

 

Desert Door
Sip some rare Texas sotol at Desert Door Distillery in Dripping Springs.

Where to Wine and Dine (and Sip Sotol) in Dripping Springs

In Dripping Springs, the “wedding capital” of Texas (it has over 30 wedding venues), grab breakfast at local institution Thyme & Dough, a European bakery and café, before checking out Mercer Street. Downtown is very blink-or-you’ll-miss-it, but it’s a nice place to do a little shopping and includes cute boutiques like the new Palm Social Collection.

The winery options are many, but don’t miss Bell Springs Winery, five miles north of downtown. A winery and brewery in one, this little spot offers two tasting rooms, one for beer and another for wine, as well as an outdoor day-drinking seating area. The beer is brewed with rainwater.

Eleven miles south of downtown, Desert Door Distillery centers the liquor made from the sotol plant (similar to blue agave). Try the sotol flight, but be careful — a couple of the expressions are 100 proof.

Located on the grounds of Camp Lucy, Tillie’s offers a fine dining experience in the heart of Hill Country.

For dinner, Tillie’s boasts alpacas and fine dining from a world-class chef. (You’ll want a reservation.) Ok, the alpacas aren’t in the restaurant, but you’ll see them on the grounds of Camp Lucy as you walk there from your car. Grand turquoise farm doors give way to Moroccan tile flooring and window seating that shows off the outdoor pool. The appetizers steal the show: Don’t miss the whole-milk burrata or the bluefin tuna agua chile.

To get the most out of Johnson City and Dripping Springs, why not go while the bluebonnets are still blooming? About halfway to Walden Retreats, when the Hill Country appears in the frame of your windshield, the drive from Dallas will prove to be one of the most beautiful parts of your weekend.

 

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X