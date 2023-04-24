Houston’s Biggest Second Hand Sale Pulls In $1.1 Million For Salvation Army — A River Oaks Shopping Adventure Does Good

Tara Conley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “Reflections on Style, Cirque du SAWA” four-day shopping extravaganza

Where: River Oaks Country Club and a pop-up shop on Richmond

PC Moment: Some would say that highlight of the four day adventure was shopping the gently, if ever, worn designer clothes on display in the formal dining room at River Oaks Country Club. But for the Salvation Army and auxiliary members, it was the impressive tally of sales that led to the grand total of more than $1.1 million for the Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command.

Applause, applause for the women who raided their closets and to the merchants who contributed clothing, accessories and home goods to the event that will help support Salvation Army programs that include disaster relief, shelter for the homeless, counseling, senior programs, youth programs and rehabilitation efforts.

The fundraiser begins each year with a shopping event and luncheon at River Oaks where the best of the best donated clothing is on display and for sale. That event was a sellout with some 500 supporters filling the country club ballroom. Additional donated clothing that did not make the cut for high-end River Oaks event as well as home goods are then offered at the Chic Boutique.

What began with 157 racks of clothing and displays closed out with a mere three racks of merchandise left unsold.

Auxiliary members helming the luncheon were Kristy Liedtke and Mary Maxey. The Chic Boutique Gold co-chairs were Rhonda Jones and Pam Sengelmann and Chic Boutique Showroom chairs were Mikki Donnelly and Maryann Gerity.

The luncheon honored Ann and Hugh Roff, who in addition to their longterm support for the Salvation Army were instrumental in funding Houston’s first emergency women’s shelter in 2011.

PC Seen: Vicki West, Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress, Linda McReynolds, Darlene Clark, Allison Gemp, Maura Montgomery, Judy Tate, Tom Forney, Jenny Elkins, Phoebe Tudor, Stick DeLaup, Lucy Lewis, Maggie Austin, Maureen Higdon, Judy Chong, Darlene Clark, Connie Wallace, Jane and Jim Wise, Lynn Wyatt and Jan Griesenbeck.