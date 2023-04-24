Houston’s Biggest Second Hand Sale Pulls In $1.1 Million For Salvation Army — A River Oaks Shopping Adventure Does Good

Shoppers at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style annual fundraiser. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Liedtke, Mary Maxey (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Anne Lee Phillips, Leslie Pitts (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill)
77019 Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tom Forney, Vicki West (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carol Sharpe, Jane Wise (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jane DiPaolo (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jenny Elkins (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Judy Tate, Elise Joseph (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Lewis, Lucy Lewis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debra Laws, Stick Delaup (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel RIch (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rhonda Jones, Pam Sengelmann, Debby Leighton (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roth Family (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sara Zachary, Jane Wise (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jan Grisenbeck, Jan Rhodes (Photo by Jenny Antill)
tara conley (Photo by Jenny Antill)
01
18

Shoppers at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style annual fundraiser. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
18

Kristy Liedtke, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
18

Anne Lee Phillips, Leslie Pitts at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
18

Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
18

Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
18

Tom Forney, Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
18

Carol Sharpe, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
18

Jane DiPaolo at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
18

Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
18

Judy Tate, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
18

Catherine Lewis, Luxy Lewis at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
18

Debra Laws, Stick Delaup at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
18

Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel Rich at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
18

Rhonda Jones, Pam Sengelmann, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
18

The Roth family honored at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
18

Sara Zachary, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
18

Jan Grisenbeck, Jan Rhodes at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
18

Tara Conley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Shoppers at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style annual fundraiser. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Liedtke, Mary Maxey (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Anne Lee Phillips, Leslie Pitts (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill)
77019 Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tom Forney, Vicki West (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carol Sharpe, Jane Wise (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jane DiPaolo (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jenny Elkins (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Judy Tate, Elise Joseph (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Lewis, Lucy Lewis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debra Laws, Stick Delaup (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel RIch (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rhonda Jones, Pam Sengelmann, Debby Leighton (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roth Family (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sara Zachary, Jane Wise (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jan Grisenbeck, Jan Rhodes (Photo by Jenny Antill)
tara conley (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Biggest Second Hand Sale Pulls In $1.1 Million For Salvation Army — A River Oaks Shopping Adventure Does Good

157 Racks of Clothing and Displays

BY // 04.24.23
photography Jenny Antill
Shoppers at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style annual fundraiser. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Liedtke, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Anne Lee Phillips, Leslie Pitts at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tom Forney, Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Carol Sharpe, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jane DiPaolo at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Judy Tate, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Catherine Lewis, Luxy Lewis at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debra Laws, Stick Delaup at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel Rich at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rhonda Jones, Pam Sengelmann, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Roth family honored at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sara Zachary, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jan Grisenbeck, Jan Rhodes at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tara Conley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
18

Shoppers at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style annual fundraiser. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
18

Kristy Liedtke, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
18

Anne Lee Phillips, Leslie Pitts at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
18

Phoebe Tudor, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
18

Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
18

Tom Forney, Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
18

Carol Sharpe, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
18

Jane DiPaolo at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
18

Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
18

Judy Tate, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
18

Catherine Lewis, Luxy Lewis at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
18

Debra Laws, Stick Delaup at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
18

Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel Rich at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
18

Rhonda Jones, Pam Sengelmann, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
18

The Roth family honored at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
18

Sara Zachary, Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
18

Jan Grisenbeck, Jan Rhodes at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
18

Tara Conley at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “Reflections on Style, Cirque du SAWA” four-day shopping extravaganza

Where: River Oaks Country Club and a pop-up shop on Richmond

PC Moment: Some would say that highlight of the four day adventure was shopping the gently, if ever, worn designer clothes on display in the formal dining room at River Oaks Country Club. But for the Salvation Army and auxiliary members, it was the impressive tally of sales that led to the grand total of more than $1.1 million for the Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command.

Applause, applause for the women who raided their closets and to the merchants who contributed clothing, accessories and home goods to the event that will help support Salvation Army programs that include disaster relief, shelter for the homeless, counseling, senior programs, youth programs and rehabilitation efforts.

The fundraiser begins each year with a shopping event and luncheon at River Oaks where the best of the best donated clothing is on display and for sale. That event was a sellout with some 500 supporters filling the country club ballroom. Additional donated clothing that did not make the cut for high-end River Oaks event as well as home goods are then offered at the Chic Boutique.

What began with 157 racks of clothing and displays closed out with a mere three racks of merchandise left unsold.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel RIch (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Louise Pennebaker, Mary Margaret Albritton, Ariel Rich at the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Reflections of Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Auxiliary members helming the luncheon were Kristy Liedtke and Mary Maxey. The Chic Boutique Gold co-chairs were Rhonda Jones and Pam Sengelmann and Chic Boutique Showroom chairs were Mikki Donnelly and Maryann Gerity.

The luncheon honored Ann and Hugh Roff, who in addition to their longterm support for the Salvation Army were instrumental in funding Houston’s first emergency women’s shelter in 2011.

PC Seen: Vicki West, Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress, Linda McReynolds, Darlene Clark, Allison Gemp, Maura Montgomery, Judy Tate, Tom Forney, Jenny Elkins, Phoebe Tudor, Stick DeLaup, Lucy Lewis, Maggie Austin, Maureen Higdon, Judy Chong, Darlene Clark, Connie Wallace, Jane and Jim Wise, Lynn Wyatt and Jan Griesenbeck.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
11333 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11333 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
11333 W Ricks Circle
4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff
FOR SALE

4500 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$6,195,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4500 Long Cove Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #9E
Dallas, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #9E
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
11259 Shelterwood Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11259 Shelterwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11259 Shelterwood Lane
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison
FOR SALE

14911 Lake Forest Drive
Addison, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
14911 Lake Forest Drive
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X