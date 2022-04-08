la concha resort puerto rico
Screen Shot 2021-05-10 at 2.36.15 PM
Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
grand_stairs – Copy
Restaurant OceanView
spoon experience san juan
DSL_6041
Tamarind Colada
30 Wellness
01
09

Oceanside views of Puerto Rico (courtesy of the Condado Vanderbilt)

02
09

A room at La Concha. (photo by Kira MacLean)

03
09

The best beach in the Condado District is directly in front of La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

04
09

The grand stairs of the historic Condado Vanderbilt in Puerto Rico.

05
09

Ocean views from Social, a chic, modern restaurant at the adults-only Condado Ocean Club.

06
09

Don't miss a culinary walking tour of Old San Juan. (courtesy of The Spoon Experience)

07
09

Dining at the romantic and luxurious 1919 at Condado Vanderbilt. (courtesy)

08
09

A Tamarind Colada, one of the unique mocktails at 1919.

09
09

Yoga on the beach at La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

la concha resort puerto rico
Screen Shot 2021-05-10 at 2.36.15 PM
Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
grand_stairs – Copy
Restaurant OceanView
spoon experience san juan
DSL_6041
Tamarind Colada
30 Wellness
Culture / Travel

Texas Travel Files —  A Hassle-Free Getaway to Puerto Rico, America’s Isle of Enchantment

No Passport? No Problem!

BY Amanda Eyre Ward // 04.08.22
Oceanside views of Puerto Rico (courtesy of the Condado Vanderbilt)
A room at La Concha. (photo by Kira MacLean)
The best beach in the Condado District is directly in front of La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)
The grand stairs of the historic Condado Vanderbilt in Puerto Rico.
Ocean views from Social, a chic, modern restaurant at the adults-only Condado Ocean Club.
Don't miss a culinary walking tour of Old San Juan. (courtesy of The Spoon Experience)
Dining at the romantic and luxurious 1919 at Condado Vanderbilt. (courtesy)
A Tamarind Colada, one of the unique mocktails at 1919.
Yoga on the beach at La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)
1
9

Oceanside views of Puerto Rico (courtesy of the Condado Vanderbilt)

2
9

A room at La Concha. (photo by Kira MacLean)

3
9

The best beach in the Condado District is directly in front of La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

4
9

The grand stairs of the historic Condado Vanderbilt in Puerto Rico.

5
9

Ocean views from Social, a chic, modern restaurant at the adults-only Condado Ocean Club.

6
9

Don't miss a culinary walking tour of Old San Juan. (courtesy of The Spoon Experience)

7
9

Dining at the romantic and luxurious 1919 at Condado Vanderbilt. (courtesy)

8
9

A Tamarind Colada, one of the unique mocktails at 1919.

9
9

Yoga on the beach at La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

From the first time I landed in a place unlike my childhood New York home, I have adored travel. The thrill of a plane taking off; the taste of an unknown dish; the way a new city can seduce and delight…I even love airplane food. But even the most devoted wanderers have been tested during the pandemic. From the hassle (and confusion) of Covid regulations to the fear of being stuck out of the country, those of us with wanderlust have faced tough challenges. So I was thrilled to toss a few dresses and a bathing suit into my suitcase and head to Puerto Rico — no passport needed, a direct flight, and no testing required to get home. d

Beachfront adventures and relaxation plus a sophisticated dining scene (and fascinating architecture and history) make Puerto Rico the perfect trip for those of us seeking both excitement and escape.

 

la concha resort puerto rico
A room at La Concha Resort in Puerto Rico. (photo by Kira MacLean)

WHERE TO STAY

La Concha Resort

Texans have fabulous food and we have sunshine. But one thing we don’t have is aqua ocean waves crashing into white-sand beaches. The best beach in the Condado District is directly in front of La Concha Resort, so I booked a room. A buzzy lobby bar and lively resort pools made me start dancing before I even checked in. And no one seemed to mind. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a lobby with so many happy, sun-kissed people sipping craft cocktails at lunchtime. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the TV show Fantasy Island is currently filming inside the resort, and I glimpsed both camera operators and stars throughout my stay. (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also filming on the island.)

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1
Yoga on the beach at La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

La Concha has just launched a brand-new Wellness Retreat package, and I was able to sample the luxurious offerings, from a “Cacao Soul Therapy” to beachfront “you-ga” to delectable and healthy meals. Guests who book the package, which includes oceanfront suites and spa services at the glorious Vanderbilt Hotel down the beach, share their dietary preferences and goals prior to arrival and once on the property, meet with the wellness manager, the vibrant Virna Flores, who makes sure they are well taken care of.  

 

RECOMMENDED READING

I’m a sucker for a Reese’s Book Club pick since she chose my novel, The Jetsetters, so I packed Olga Dies Dreaming, a novel about a wedding planner in New York wrestling with her Puerto Rican roots in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in 2017. Reading the novel helped me understand the lasting effects of the hurricane: although the Condado District seems completely restored, every Puerto Rican has a story to tell about how their lives have changed since the storm. 

 

Don’t miss a culinary walking tour of Old San Juan. (courtesy of The Spoon Experience)

OFF THE BEACH

The Spoon Experience offers food and history tours in Old San Juan. I loved my day exploring walking along cobblestone streets learning about architecture and history, not to mention sampling local fresh juices and stewed pork at the colorful Deaverdura Fonda.

 

Dining at 1919 at Condado Vanderbilt. (courtesy)

EATING AND DRINKING

1919 at Condado Vanderbilt

Be sure to ask for a tour of the historic Condado Vanderbilt and its art collection before dinner at its signature restaurant. The 1919 is romantic and luxurious, now offering a unique mocktail pairing with its multi-course tasting menu, which is crafted with local produce grown for flavor and nutrition. There’s nothing like a relaxed evening with beautiful food, and the 1919 is the spot for such an evening.

Solera

The delightful, poolside Solera serves up a tropical menu bursting with fresh fruits and vegetables. I am still dreaming about the Skirt Steak “Churrasco” with Cilantro Chimichurri and Yuca Fries and the Crispy Mavi Gazed Chicken.

Serafina

When you’re in the mood for coastal-inspired Italian food, the Puerto Rican outpost of the famed New York Serafina is the place to go. I ordered ravioli “degli innamorati,” heart-shaped lobster ravioli, and it was simply delicious.

Social 

Social is a chic, modern restaurant at the adults-only Condado Ocean Club. Overlooking the waves and designed by Nono Maldonado (who is from Mayagüez, PR) Social serves a modern, Puerto Rican-inspired menu. I especially loved the Bacalao (codfish) Croquettes and Chistorra Empanadas (goat cheese empanadas with a rum glaze). 

La Factoria

This bar in old San Juan has been named one of the “Fifty Best Bars in the World.” From the outside, it looks rustic, but inside, you’ll be wowed by the attention to craft—locals recommend the Hijos de Borinquen rum cocktail.

 

la concha resort puerto rico
The best beach in the Condado District is directly in front of La Concha Resort. (photo by Kira MacLean)

After three blissful days and a last sun-drenched morning on the beach, I zipped to the airport in minutes. That evening, when my plane landed back in Texas, my favorite travel emotion washed over me—the feeling that comes with a suitcase full of gifts for my family and stories to share. The best part of travel, after a long quarantine, is remembering how wonderful it is to be home.

la concha resort puerto rico
Screen Shot 2021-05-10 at 2.36.15 PM
Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
grand_stairs – Copy
Restaurant OceanView
spoon experience san juan
DSL_6041
Tamarind Colada
30 Wellness

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X