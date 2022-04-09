Society for the Performing Arts SPA Kristina Somerville, Phoebe & Bobby Tudor, Meg Booth (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Favorite Changes Its Name With a Musical Gala That’s Anything But Sleepy — Say Goodbye to SPA

Performing Arts Houston is Here

BY // 04.08.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Oh what a night! Asleep at the Wheel kicking up the musical dust on the dance floor of the Wortham Theater Center Grand Foyer, the Westbury High School Marching Band and its twerking dancers strutting across Fish Plaza, and the unveiling of a new logo and name for Society for the Performing Arts. It was a black-tie gala like no other.

While it won’t officially be announced until April 12 (Tuesday), SPA is changing its name to the more inclusive, more 21st century: Performing Arts Houston. No more confusing the nonprofit with spas, quipped SPA CEO Meg Booth as she introduced a video featuring the new name and logo.

The “Kaleidoscope Ball,” chaired by Kristina and Paul Somerville, was so-named as a reflection of the varied entertainment that carried guests throughout the night. The high school band kicked off the evening that began with sunset cocktails on the plaza. Once indoors, guests were entertained with the gentle jazz rhythms by students from the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. The energy kicked up a notch when the fab Asleep at the Wheel cranked up their popular country sounds. For the after party, DJ Corey Greene took control at the turntable.

SPA Gala 2022_Priscilla Dickson Photography (635) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society for the Performing Arts gala chair Kristina Somerville kicks up her heels with dancers accompanying Asleep at the Wheel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Visual entertainment included a display of to-die-for jewelry from Tenenbaum Jewelers which did more than its share of adding dazzle to the evening. Phoebe Tudor, who was honored along with husband Bobby Tudor, was adorned with incredible strands of diamonds while Kristina Somerville wore her share of Tenenbaum bling that glittered along with her gown by designer David Peck.

Jackson & Company delivered on another spectacular meal while Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson dressed the Grand Foyer in floating kaleidoscope lanterns overhead, dogwoods and hypnotic table clothes that enhanced the mood.

“Last night was a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate Houston’s cultural richness through the arts as well as the contributions of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor,” Booth noted in a statement. “We are grateful to those who have continued to support us and our efforts to bring first-rate performances for all Houstonians to enjoy.”

The evening enriched the nonprofit with the new name by close to $600,000.

PC Seen: Margaret Alkek Williams, Hallie Vanderhider, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Linda and Willie Chiang, Amy and Rob Pierce, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro, Reagan and Doug Bauer, David Wuthrich, Lilly and Harrison Cullen, Rachel and Jeff Ball, David Peck, Heather Almond, Julie and Gary Roberts, Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, and emcee Linda Lorelle and husband Lou Gregory.

